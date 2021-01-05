Lockdown: Return of Level 3 stole festive season joy, analysis of SA's tweets says

South Africans were in a not-so-festive mood after President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the return of Level 3 lockdown on 28 December.

In a study prepared by Wellbeing Economists, Professor Talita Greyling and Dr Stephanié Rossouw, in collaboration with Afstereo, found the joy of Christmas Day dissipating and happiness decreasing.

The report also revealed the drop in happiness and joy went hand in hand with increased anger and sadness.

The recently imposed lockdown regulations have stolen happiness and joy from many South Africans this festive season, according to a study that analysed the sentiments of South Africans via their tweets.

The study stated the return of Level 3 lockdown on 28 December "immediately showed the joy of Christmas Day dissipating and happiness decreasing".

It was prepared by a team led by Wellbeing Economists Professor Talita Greyling from the University of Johannesburg and Dr Stephanié Rossouw from Auckland University of Technology in New Zealand in collaboration with Afstereo.

"The drop in happiness and joy went hand in hand with increased anger and sadness. Everybody understands that the lockdowns are needed to curb the spread of the Covid-19 virus and assist health systems to cope with increased demand, though it comes with severe happiness costs during, what is supposed to be, the festive season.

"Interestingly, the Gross National Index [GNH] index showed a surge on New Year's Day, notwithstanding the alcohol ban, the ban on social gatherings and the strict curfews," read the report.

This New Year’s Eve will be different to any we have experienced before. Several South Africans have suggested that we should celebrate the dawn of the New Year it in a different way. They have suggested that Instead of parties, let us spend time with those closest to us. — Cyril Ramaphosa ???? #StaySafe (@CyrilRamaphosa) December 28, 2020

However on analysing the tweets, the team discovered that much of the positive sentiment was due to best wishes for 2021, and people being positive and hoping to see the end of Covid-19 and lockdowns.

"If we consider the emotions on New Year's Day, we notice that in contradiction with the positive movement of the GNH, driven by best wishes, the underlying emotions of joy and sadness hardly changed from previous levels and rather remained at levels below joy and sadness average.

"When analysing the tweets to understand the lack of increased joy and lower levels of sadness, we realised that many people have lost loved ones during 2020 and on 1 January bereaved these losses," the report said.

The team also found that most of the tweets on 1 January reflected loss, had a sense of contemplation, showed a turn to religion, and highlighted the anger due to the alcohol and social gathering bans.

More positive tweets were related to the cricket match between South Africa and Sri Lanka, a discussion about movies and television series and some revealed a good sense of humour, often at the expense of Police Minister Bheki Cele.

Mood

GNH was launched in South Africa in April 2019 and is used to measure of the mood of a nation.

It uses big data from tweets extracted from Twitter and natural language processing to derive the sentiment of tweets, which is then used in an algorithm to calculate the happiness of a nation.

The team recently expanded its study to also analyse the emotions of tweets - they differentiate between eight emotions.

The study grabbed the attention of international research units, especially as it had the benefit of real-time analyses of the mood and emotions of nations.

The team currently collaborates with a number of research units across the world to also calculate the GNH and analyse the emotions of other countries such as Italy, Spain, Great Britain, Luxembourg, Australia and New Zealand.