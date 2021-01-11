18m ago

add bookmark

Lockdown: SA shuts 20 land ports of entry amid growing risk of Covid-19 infections

Carien du Plessis
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
President Cyril Ramaphosa.
President Cyril Ramaphosa.
GCIS
  • Twenty land ports of entry will be closed for general traffic, with a few exceptions, to reduce people being exposed to Covid-19 in congested areas. 
  • Alcohol sales will remain banned and the curfew will remain in place, but it will end an hour earlier, for now. 
  • About 20 million vaccines are expected to reach South Africa in the first half of the year. 

Covid-19 lockdown restrictions are set to remain largely unchanged for the next month, but land borders will be closed as long queues and congestion there have heightened the risk of infection.

"To reduce congestion and the high risk of transmission, Cabinet has decided that the 20 land ports of entry that are currently open will be closed until the 15th of February for general entry and departure," President Cyril Ramaphosa said in his televised update on the Covid-19 restrictions on Monday night.

He added the wait at the border posts by people waiting to be processed or tested had exposed many to infection.

READ | 20 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines are coming, says Ramaphosa

Ramaphosa said the country would remain on the adjusted alert Level 3 that was announced on 28 December, which means alcohol sales would remain banned for now, despite lobbying by the industry for some concessions.

He added pictures of Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital's trauma unit in Soweto, which was empty for the first time on New Year's Day, showed alcohol resulted in behaviour that caused trauma.

"It is vital that we continue to protect our health services at this crucial time."

Over the past week, the government has held consultations with religious leaders, community-based organisations, business, labour and representatives of provincial and local government as well as traditional leadership on the impact of these measures.

Measures that are set to remain in place include the ban on social, religious, political and sport gatherings, while funerals will remain limited to 50 people.

READ | Lockdown: Alcohol ban remains

Gyms, restaurants and museums are among the establishments still permitted to remain open.

The curfew will stay at 21:00 but will now end an hour earlier at 05:00, while mask-wearing in a public space will remain compulsory. 

Beaches, dams, lakes, rivers, public parks and public swimming pools will remain closed, while botanical gardens, national parks and other parks, where access control measures and entry limitations are already in place, will remain open.

Gazetted

Amendments to the regulations are set to kick in once they have been gazetted, which is expected to happen this week. 

Ramaphosa said the number of infections, hospital admissions and deaths was at its highest now, and the rapid spread of infections was due to the new Covid-19 variant that was discovered in South Africa in November.

Since the start of the pandemic, South Africa has recorded more than 1.2 million cases, more than 33 000 deaths while more than 148 000 people have been admitted to hospital.

Of the 15 000 people currently in hospital, a third require oxygen, which Ramaphosa said was "placing a considerable strain on health facilities, personnel and equipment".

The province with the highest average number of cases over the last seven days was KwaZulu-Natal, followed by the Western Cape, Gauteng, Limpopo and Mpumalanga.

The president added South Africa was in the process of securing vaccines through the World Health Organisation's Covax facility, African Union's vaccine initiative and direct engagement with vaccine manufacturers.

To date, Ramaphosa said, the country had secured 20 million doses of vaccines to be delivered "mainly in the first half of the year", and it aimed to vaccinate at least 40 million people - or 67% of the population - the number scientists currently believed would bring about "herd immunity" or "population immunity".

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
cyril ramaphosalockdowncoronavirus
Lottery
Every day ke payday for Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Will you continue to use WhatsApp following the company announcing a change terms of service which would force users to share personal data?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, the terms of service do not bother me enough to switch
46% - 2453 votes
No, I will be switching over to a new service
50% - 2643 votes
I've never used WhatsApp
5% - 243 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A new podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

28 Dec 2020

MISSING MATTHEW | A new podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
ZAR/USD
15.53
(-1.52)
ZAR/GBP
21.00
(-1.56)
ZAR/EUR
18.88
(-1.28)
ZAR/AUD
11.96
(-1.34)
ZAR/JPY
0.15
(-1.47)
Gold
1845.15
(+0.08)
Silver
24.96
(+0.11)
Platinum
1033.00
(+0.24)
Brent Crude
56.24
(0.00)
Palladium
2379.50
(+1.21)
All Share
63759.93
(+0.38)
Top 40
58717.77
(+0.50)
Financial 15
12092.21
(-1.76)
Industrial 25
83021.42
(+1.79)
Resource 10
65071.39
(-0.26)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | These compassionate chefs turned 'waste food' into 1.3 million meals...

09 Jan

FEEL GOOD | These compassionate chefs turned 'waste food' into 1.3 million meals for the hungry
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Ndlovu Youth Choir covers Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You

15 Dec 2020

FEEL GOOD | Ndlovu Youth Choir covers Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You
Super School Apex High: 'We showed that we are willing to do whatever it takes'

27 Nov 2020

Super School Apex High: 'We showed that we are willing to do whatever it takes'
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.20344.4) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo