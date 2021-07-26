1h ago

add bookmark

Lockdown: Schools reopen despite vandalism, taxi violence and other challenges

accreditation
Nicole McCain
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • Schools have reopened as the country moves to an Adjusted Level 3 Covid-19 lockdown.
  • Despite vandalism during unrest in KwaZulu-Natal, all schools have reopened in the province.
  • In the Western Cape, ongoing taxi violence remains a concern.

Classrooms filled up on Monday as schools reopened for the third term, despite challenges in some provinces.

The reopening coincides with the country's move to an Adjusted Level 3 Covid-19 lockdown, which President Cyril Ramaphosa announced on Sunday night.

Primary schools will continue with rotational timetables until 2 August, when the traditional and daily timetable is scheduled to be implemented.

In KwaZulu-Natal, where almost 140 schools were damaged amid looting and unrest earlier this month, provincial education department spokesperson Kwazi Mthethewa said all schools had opened.

Education MEC Kwazi Mshengu visited Phoenix and neighbouring communities, following extensive talks with community stakeholders to ensure teacher and pupil safety.

"We are satisfied. We have prepared for this day. We've been preparing for the last two weeks. All is going on well. Schools are opening [and] teachers have been vaccinated. Covid is now a step behind us, and we are focusing on teaching and learning," he said.

Oversight, monitoring visits

Eastern Cape education department spokesperson Malibongwe Mtima said oversight and monitoring visits were taking place to ensure schools were prepared for the new school term and to "welcome back all educators and learners".

The visits will continue until 2 August. All primary school pupils will have returned by then.

More than 63 000 teachers have been vaccinated in the province, Mtima added.

In the Western Cape, the term started off without any major incidents, despite concerns that ongoing taxi violence could affect pupils, Western Cape Education Department (WCED) spokesperson Bronagh Hammond said.

She said:

The WCED has not yet received reports of any major incidents this morning on the return of learners to schools. We have asked schools to please report any major disruptions as a result of the taxi violence.

In Gauteng, 43 schools had been vandalised since the beginning of the year. Eleven cases were reported during the school holidays. Of the 43 schools, 29 have been repaired.

Work is in progress at the other schools.

We want to hear your views on the news. Subscribe to News24 to be part of the conversation in the comments section of this article.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
department of basic educationdurbaneastern capecape townport elizbethgqeberhagautengkwazulu-nataljohannesburgwestern capeeducationcoronavirustaxi violencehealthlockdown
Lottery
Lekker Friday for two Daily Lotto winners!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Having lost the first Test against the British & Irish Lions, can the Springboks recover to win the series?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, they will win the series 2-1. Go Bokke!
56% - 591 votes
The Boks will win a Test, but will lose the series 2-1.
29% - 306 votes
It's not looking good. A 3-0 whitewash is on the cards.
16% - 167 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Why did SA's security agencies fail to avert the looting chaos?

24 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Why did SA's security agencies fail to avert the looting chaos?
PODCAST | The Story: Scenes of anarchy grip KZN and Gauteng as shops are looted and burnt down

17 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Scenes of anarchy grip KZN and Gauteng as shops are looted and burnt down
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Covid-19 third wave gains momentum as Western Cape braces for worst

10 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Covid-19 third wave gains momentum as Western Cape braces for worst
PODCAST | The Story: From president to prisoner - Zuma remains defiant in wake of ConCourt judgment

02 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: From president to prisoner - Zuma remains defiant in wake of ConCourt judgment
PODCAST | The Story: Gauteng health system buckles as Covid-19 infections reach record highs

26 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Gauteng health system buckles as Covid-19 infections reach record highs
view
Rand - Dollar
14.84
-0.1%
Rand - Pound
20.44
-0.2%
Rand - Euro
17.49
-0.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.91
+0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.2%
Gold
1,807.89
+0.3%
Silver
25.36
+0.7%
Palladium
2,694.00
+0.7%
Platinum
1,070.00
+0.5%
Brent Crude
74.10
+0.4%
Top 40
61,645
-0.5%
All Share
67,769
-0.4%
Resource 10
68,550
+2.5%
Industrial 25
87,050
-2.7%
Financial 15
12,762
-0.5%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
11-year-old local rapper ready to take over the music industry

14 Jul

11-year-old local rapper ready to take over the music industry
Meet the 9-year-old Durban boy who’s dedicating his birthday to planting hundreds...

02 Jul

Meet the 9-year-old Durban boy who’s dedicating his birthday to planting hundreds of trees
FEEL GOOD | Bishops Diocesan College raises R261 000 in 24-hour cycle challenge...

17 Jun

FEEL GOOD | Bishops Diocesan College raises R261 000 in 24-hour cycle challenge for the kids of Langa
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Tokyo Olympics
Chad le Clos avoids major upset, sneaks into 200m butterfly SFs in Tokyo

44m ago

Chad le Clos avoids major upset, sneaks into 200m butterfly SFs in Tokyo
Djokovic, Osaka cruise at Olympics as women's seeds tumble

14m ago

Djokovic, Osaka cruise at Olympics as women's seeds tumble
LIVE
LIVE | Tokyo Olympics Day 3: Chad le Clos survives scare to advance in butterfly,...

25 Jul

LIVE | Tokyo Olympics Day 3: Chad le Clos survives scare to advance in butterfly, all eyes on Schoenmaker
WRAP | Team SA in Tokyo - Day 2

25 Jul

WRAP | Team SA in Tokyo - Day 2
Tokyo Olympics Schedule

23 Jul

Tokyo Olympics Schedule
Blitzboks beat Kenya to record second win at Olympics

56m ago

Blitzboks beat Kenya to record second win at Olympics
SA football coach Notoane ready for last chance at Olympics: 'Play for pride and...

1h ago

SA football coach Notoane ready for last chance at Olympics: 'Play for pride and try our best'
'Immortal' Peaty makes British history by defending Olympic swimming crown

4h ago

'Immortal' Peaty makes British history by defending Olympic swimming crown
SA's lone surfer Bianca Buitendag reaches Olympics quarter-finals: 'I had nothing...

5h ago

SA's lone surfer Bianca Buitendag reaches Olympics quarter-finals: 'I had nothing to lose'
Japan's Nishiya, 13, becomes first women's Olympic skateboard champion

6h ago

Japan's Nishiya, 13, becomes first women's Olympic skateboard champion
A day of heartache and history: When Team SA became Team Schoenmaker

8h ago

A day of heartache and history: When Team SA became Team Schoenmaker
Blitzboks get their Tokyo campaign off to a winning start with Irish triumph

8h ago

Blitzboks get their Tokyo campaign off to a winning start with Irish triumph
Tokyo Olympics Medals

23 Jul

Tokyo Olympics Medals
Tatjana Schoenmaker powers into 100m breaststroke final in Tokyo

8h ago

Tatjana Schoenmaker powers into 100m breaststroke final in Tokyo
SA's Tatjana Schoenmaker reacts to stunning Olympic record: 'I didn't expect that'

25 Jul

SA's Tatjana Schoenmaker reacts to stunning Olympic record: 'I didn't expect that'
SA men's hockey team fade after strong start against the Netherlands

25 Jul

SA men's hockey team fade after strong start against the Netherlands
SA's Gillian Sanders says young women can have it all as she prepares for Olympic...

25 Jul

SA's Gillian Sanders says young women can have it all as she prepares for Olympic swansong
Ledecky edges Titmus in 400 free heats as Olympic records tumble

25 Jul

Ledecky edges Titmus in 400 free heats as Olympic records tumble
Nishikori aims to 'bring better news' and lift Covid gloom

25 Jul

Nishikori aims to 'bring better news' and lift Covid gloom
Twitter reacts to Tatjana Schoenmaker's sensational Olympic record

25 Jul

Twitter reacts to Tatjana Schoenmaker's sensational Olympic record
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21201.14) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo