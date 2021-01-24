35m ago

add bookmark

Lockdown: Solidarity challenges Motshekga's authority to keep private schools closed

Nicole McCain
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
A worker sanitises a classroom.
A worker sanitises a classroom.
GCIS
  • Solidarity is challenging a Department of Basic Education directive that independent schools must remain closed until 1 February.
  • The organisation insists that Minister Angie Motshekga does not have the power to compel independent schools to remain closed.
  • Keeping independent schools closed could negatively impact them, Solidarity has argued.

Trade union Solidarity has sent a lawyer’s letter to the Department of Basic Education, questioning it's directive on the opening of private schools.

According to Solidarity, the department has no say on when these schools may open or close.

On Friday, Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga announced that pupils at public schools would be back in the classroom on 15 February. Private schools would be allowed to open two weeks earlier, from 1 February.

Motshekga said that private schools must delay reopening for two weeks, but that officials could access school premises during the period of closure if required.

READ | Lockdown: Alcohol ban remains

Solidarity chief executive Dirk Hermann in the letter, sent on Saturday, informed Motshekga that she did not have the powers to compel independent schools to remain closed. These powers instead lie with Cooperative Governance Minsiter Nkosasana Dlamini-Zuma, Solidarity asserts.

The organisation argues that the issuing of such directives by the Department of Basic Education is invalid and insists that the government amend the directives and publish them in Government Gazette by no later than 16:00 on 25 January.

"The minister is acting outside the powers conferred on her. Announcing now that independent schools must wait another week before they may reopen, or that those that have already opened have to close again, is unlawful. A pandemic does not justify wrongful decisions," Hermann contends.

Matter

Department spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga said in response: "The legal team is looking into the matter. The Department will announce the next course of action at right time."

Solidarity further argues that that opening of schools has little impact on the Covid-19 infection rate, based on research and recommendations from experts, including the United Nations’ Children’s Fund (Unicef).

"Independent schools have unique circumstances which have to be considered, and in many cases those are smaller schools. Unlike public schools, their teachers are not paid by the state. A postponement of the school year exposes this group to a great extent. Most of them are in a position to strictly adhere to Covid-19-protocols and such measures are already in place."

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
solidarityangie mo­tshekgalockdowneducationcoronavirus
Lottery
3 scoop the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
How has the delay in schools' opening impacted your life?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
It's a disaster! We're struggling to manage work and kids at home
40% - 807 votes
It's a struggle, but we learnt lessons from last year's closures
20% - 398 votes
It's a relief, this second wave is bad and kids need to be at home
40% - 815 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
ZAR/USD
15.13
(-0.14)
ZAR/GBP
20.70
(-0.11)
ZAR/EUR
18.42
(-0.11)
ZAR/AUD
11.67
(-0.11)
ZAR/JPY
0.15
(-0.86)
Gold
1855.20
(+0.05)
Silver
25.47
(+0.10)
Platinum
1100.00
(+0.44)
Brent Crude
54.81
(-1.30)
Palladium
2352.23
(+0.52)
All Share
63987.92
(-0.29)
Top 40
58886.26
(-0.14)
Financial 15
11685.83
(-2.13)
Industrial 25
86576.24
(+1.21)
Resource 10
62699.98
(-1.34)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Eco-warriors on ice: 5 matrics to explore Antarctic with renowned...

13 Jan

FEEL GOOD | Eco-warriors on ice: 5 matrics to explore Antarctic with renowned adventurer Riaan Manser
FEEL GOOD | These compassionate chefs turned 'waste food' into 1.3 million meals...

09 Jan

FEEL GOOD | These compassionate chefs turned 'waste food' into 1.3 million meals for the hungry
FEEL GOOD | Ndlovu Youth Choir covers Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You

15 Dec 2020

FEEL GOOD | Ndlovu Youth Choir covers Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You
Super School Apex High: 'We showed that we are willing to do whatever it takes'

27 Nov 2020

Super School Apex High: 'We showed that we are willing to do whatever it takes'
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.20344.4) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo