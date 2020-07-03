45m ago

add bookmark

Lockdown: Somizi's case postponed as NPA considers representations from the TV star's lawyers

Ntwaagae Seleka
Somizi Mhlongo.
Somizi Mhlongo.
Gallo Images

  • Somizi Mhlongo did not appear in the Randburg Magistrate's Court on Friday.
  • Mhlongo is accused of contravening the Disaster Management Act after he told Metro FM colleague Dineo Ranaka in an online video that a "Fikile" told him the lockdown was going to be extended. 
  • He is due in court again in July.
 

The case against radio and television presenter Somizi Mhlongo has been postponed for further investigation and to give the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) time to consider representations by the celebrity choreographer's lawyers.

Mhlongo did not appear in the Randburg Magistrate's Court on Friday, resulting in a warrant of arrest being issued as a matter of procedure.

The warrant has been stayed until his next hearing.

NPA regional spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said the case against Mhlongo was postponed until 23 July.

"Mhlongo didn't appear in person. As per procedure, a warrant was issued, but stayed until his next court date. The matter was postponed for further investigations and for the outcome of representations submitted to the NPA by his legal team," said Mjonondwane.

READ | Somizi granted R1 500 bail after handing himself over to police after lockdown comment

Mhlongo was charged for allegedly contravening the Disaster Management Act after a video in which he's heard talking to his Metro FM co-host Dineo Ranaka, went viral in April.

Video

In the video, Mhlongo tells Ranaka that "Fikile" told him the Level 5 lockdown would be extended.

Hours later, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced a two-week extension to the lockdown.

With speculation growing that Mhlongo was referring to Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula, the politician opened a case against the celebrity.

Mhlongo later apologised, claiming it was a "very bad joke". He apologised to the minister and said Mbalula hadn't spoken to him about the lockdown extension.

Mbalula still laid the charges against Mhlongo, despite confirming that he had forgiven the celebrity.

Related Links
WATCH | 'My conscience is clear' - Mbalula lays charge against Somizi over lockdown comment
Mbalula to report Somizi for fake news and misinformation over lockdown extension
WATCH: Somizi, Babes Wodumo wish Zuma a happy birthday as they share a flight
Read more on:
fikile mbalulasomizi mhlongocourtlockdown
Lottery
Here are your Lotto and Lotto Plus results
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
South Africa has over 150 000 Covid-19 cases. Do you know someone who has been infected?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes I do
27% - 3237 votes
Yes, more than one person
24% - 2930 votes
No I don't
49% - 5813 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | THE STORY: Delays remain the name of the game for Zuma’s corruption case

27 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: Delays remain the name of the game for Zuma’s corruption case
PODCAST | THE STORY: Is Ramaphosa's Cabinet taking violence against women and children seriously?

20 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: Is Ramaphosa's Cabinet taking violence against women and children seriously?
PODCAST | THE STORY: EFF back in public politics as new report gives insight into VBS loot

12 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: EFF back in public politics as new report gives insight into VBS loot
PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Hairdressers head back to court to demand reopening

11 Jun

PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Hairdressers head back to court to demand reopening
PODCAST | THE STORY: School bells ring late in several schools across the country

06 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: School bells ring late in several schools across the country
PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: Jessie Duarte on racism, police brutality and Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma

05 Jun

PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: Jessie Duarte on racism, police brutality and Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
17.04
(-0.51)
ZAR/GBP
21.23
(-0.31)
ZAR/EUR
19.14
(-0.34)
ZAR/AUD
11.82
(-0.64)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(-0.30)
Gold
1774.50
(-0.03)
Silver
18.04
(+0.62)
Platinum
809.00
(+0.30)
Brent Crude
42.92
(+2.64)
Palladium
1915.00
(+1.53)
All Share
54521.90
(-0.17)
Top 40
50179.89
(-0.26)
Financial 15
10150.02
(-0.64)
Industrial 25
76554.73
(+0.52)
Resource 10
50138.02
(-1.24)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
WATCH | 'YOU are the champions!' - Somerset West locals show frontline healthcare...

5h ago

WATCH | 'YOU are the champions!' - Somerset West locals show frontline healthcare workers love
FEEL GOOD | Miss, the dogs ate my homework - for real!

7h ago

FEEL GOOD | Miss, the dogs ate my homework - for real!
FEEL GOOD | 60 bakers, 1 mission - feeding grateful doctors, nurses on exhausting...

02 Jul

FEEL GOOD | 60 bakers, 1 mission - feeding grateful doctors, nurses on exhausting Covid shifts
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.0.20182.2) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo