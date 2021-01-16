1h ago

add bookmark

Lockdown: South African National Christian Forum to challenge church closures in court

Nicole McCain
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
The South African National Christian Forum claims that the closing of churches has left pastors in hunger. (Frikkie Kapp, Gallo Images)
The South African National Christian Forum claims that the closing of churches has left pastors in hunger. (Frikkie Kapp, Gallo Images)
  • The South African National Christian Forum has filed an application with the Gauteng High Court to have regulations preventing churches from opening overturned.
  • The organisation says the regulations are unfair, as places of business are allowed to operate, and that religious organisations are being discriminated against.
  • According to the SANCF, the regulations have had a severe impact on the livelihoods of pastors and spiritual workers. 

The South African National Christian Forum (SANCF) has filed papers in the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg to challenge the lockdown regulations that have resulted in churches being closed.

The urgent application, filed against Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma on Friday, wants to have the regulations closing churches declared irrational and unconstitutional.

Under the Adjusted Level 3 restrictions announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa on 11 January, all public gatherings, except funerals, are prohibited.

READ | Ramaphosa seeks buy-in from religious leaders for Covid-19 vaccine roll out

The application claims that the closing of churches has left "spiritual workers (pastors) in hunger, together with their families".

The organisation says it has witnessed "a number of suicides committed out of distress of failing to feed families and society that believes in prayer losing heart in their day to day frustrations".

The SANCF said the closures were irrational and unconstitutional because, although gatherings have been prohibited, some forms of business such as casinos, cinemas and restaurants have still been permitted to trade.  

OPINION | Why aren't (religious) institutions admitting that sexual consent includes divorce?

In an affidavit by SANCF president Bishop Marothi Mashashane, the forum argues that the same social distancing and hygiene measures implemented at these businesses can be practiced at religious gatherings.

The organisation adds that the decision to close churches is "based on nothing but discrimination on ground of favouring the gatherings that makes money in the expense of lives, and disadvantage the religious gatherings because it generate no income to the GDP [sic]".

The SANCF has requested the application be heard on Tuesday or as soon as possible thereafter.

Did you know you can comment on this article? Subscribe to News24 and add your voice to the conversation.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
sancfcoronavirusreligion
Lottery
R500k for one Daily Lotto player!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Will you continue to use WhatsApp following the company announcing a change terms of service which would force users to share personal data?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, the terms of service do not bother me enough to switch
52% - 6633 votes
No, I will be switching over to a new service
44% - 5692 votes
I've never used WhatsApp
4% - 513 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
ZAR/USD
15.22
(-0.06)
ZAR/GBP
20.67
(-0.12)
ZAR/EUR
18.39
(-0.13)
ZAR/AUD
11.65
(+0.15)
ZAR/JPY
0.15
(-0.05)
Gold
1827.50
(+0.01)
Silver
24.75
(+0.10)
Platinum
1070.99
(+0.29)
Brent Crude
54.89
(-2.34)
Palladium
2377.00
(+0.59)
All Share
63549.75
(-0.52)
Top 40
58446.35
(-0.49)
Financial 15
11916.89
(+0.01)
Industrial 25
83811.01
(+0.08)
Resource 10
63855.25
(-1.46)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Eco-warriors on ice: 5 matrics to explore Antarctic with renowned...

13 Jan

FEEL GOOD | Eco-warriors on ice: 5 matrics to explore Antarctic with renowned adventurer Riaan Manser
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | These compassionate chefs turned 'waste food' into 1.3 million meals...

09 Jan

FEEL GOOD | These compassionate chefs turned 'waste food' into 1.3 million meals for the hungry
FEEL GOOD | Ndlovu Youth Choir covers Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You

15 Dec 2020

FEEL GOOD | Ndlovu Youth Choir covers Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.20344.4) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo