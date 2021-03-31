54m ago

Lockdown: Traditional leaders warn over following Covid-19 rules during initiations

Cebelihle Mthethwa
An initiate at a rural hut in the Coffee Bay area in Umtata.
  • The ban on the initiation practice will be lifted on 1 June 2021, says the Western Cape government.
  • Traditional leaders have raised concerns about the loss of life.
  • The AmaXhosa, AmaHlubi and Basotho practice the initiation rite of passage in the Western Cape. 

Traditional leaders have raised concerns about the loss of life should rules not be adhered to following the government's announcement that the ban on initiations will be lifted.

The Western Cape cabinet has taken a decision to lift the ongoing suspension on initiation practices in the province as of 1 June 2021.

The decision is in line with the announcement made by the president last month, that the suspension on the initiation rite of passage will be lifted, pending the implementation of risk-adjusted plans to curb the spread of Covid-19.

Chairperson of the Initiation Reference Committee, Lungelo Nokwaza, has welcomed the announcement, but raised concerns about the loss of life during the initiation practice.

"We are worried that there will be some people who choose to do their own thing and not adhere to the rules laid out by the government," he said. "This might result in the loss of lives in initiation camps."

AmaXhosa, AmaHlubi and Basotho practice the initiation rite of passage in the Western Cape.

 The Department of Cultural Affairs and Sport worked with all relevant sectors of society, including traditional leaders, who are the practice custodians.

Their cooperation was critical as it paved the way for the formulation of a roadmap towards a "safe rite-of-passage", a central principle of this programme, and the development of a risk-adjusted plan for the initiation practice under Covid-19 conditions.

Nokwaza said, with the ban lifting on 1 June, it gives them enough time to prepare and begin the registration process.

He emphasised the importance of following Covid-19 safety protocols when initiation schools reopen as it would help achieve a safe rite of passage and ensure zero deaths of initiates.

"We have navigated and exited a second wave of Covid-19 with a clear and consistent decline in cases, hospitalisations and deaths," the MEC for Cultural Affairs and Sport, Anroux Marais, said.

"We move into heightened surveillance and vigilance, and urge everyone to adhere to protective behaviours to reduce new cases while under Level 1, especially over the coming holiday period, in order to avert an early third wave, which could have an impact on the commencement of initiation," she added.

Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
