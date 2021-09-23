Lockdown: Travellers urged to bear in mind curfew times over long weekend

People travelling over the long weekend have been urged to plan their trips around the curfew times to avoid being fined.

Roads will be extra busy as travellers embark on a long-awaited mini-break.

Public transport drivers and passengers should also practice onboard Covid-19 safety measures.

People using the long weekend for a long-awaited mini-break to far-flung family and friends have been urged to plan ahead to avoid being arrested for breaking the Covid-19 curfew.



The adjusted lockdown Level 2, which came into effect on 13 September, shortened curfew from 23:00 to 04:00.

"It is the responsibility of drivers to plan their journeys, factoring in the curfew hours and possible contingencies," said Jandré Bakker, spokesperson of the Western Cape Department of Transport.

He said long-distance public transport vehicles will be allowed to travel through curfew hours to complete their journeys if they started at a reasonable time, but the department has the right to stop vehicles and force drivers to park until curfew lifts.

"There may be a fine as well," he said.

However, they will factor in things that slow drivers down, like a tyre burst or a flat tyre.

"Best remains for road users to properly plan their journeys to avoid travelling during curfew hours," he said.

Limpopo's Department of Transport said it will have officers deployed and roadblocks on all major roads in the province.

Traffic is expected to increase on Thursday afternoon with people leaving Gauteng for a mini-break in Limpopo, with Sunday's returning traffic also putting pressure on the roads.

Network

Speeding, unsafe overtaking and reckless driving are the most pressing issues on this notoriously busy road network.

"The MEC is urging all road users to exercise their maximum patience and to observe their speed to accommodate the expected congestion," said the province's Department of Community Safety.

The N3 toll road is also expected to be extremely busy, with high traffic volumes expected southbound towards KwaZulu-Natal on Thursday, Friday, and again on Sunday in the opposite direction.

The N3 Toll Concession (N3TC) manages the N3 Toll Route between Heidelberg in Gauteng and Cedara in KwaZulu-Natal, linking Mpumalanga, the Free State, the uKhahlamba-Drakensberg Mountains, the Midlands and many coastal towns in KwaZulu-Natal.



"Drivers who plan ahead are better able to navigate the burdens of peak traffic conditions, as they are less likely to experience frustrations or unexpected setbacks. They are generally perceived to be safer drivers," said Thania Dhoogra, operations manager of N3TC.

The route is expected to have police, traffic officers, private, provincial and community medical staff along the route, with towing and recovery services on peak days to help stranded road users.

The Road Traffic Management Corporation also alerted travellers to unusual dangers such as people putting spikes on roads and asked passengers to refuse to travel in visibly unroadworthy vehicles.



Bakker in turn advised drivers to stop and rest, eat well and stay hydrated.



Drivers are responsible for ensuring that all passengers are buckled up, and adults are responsible for buckling up children.

Public transport operators must ensure that occupants' noses and mouths are covered with a mask and that they sanitise regularly. Windows should also be kept at least 5cm open on both sides of the vehicle. Public transport vehicles travelling at more than 200km can only be 70% occupied.

