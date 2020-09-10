Lockdown: Western Cape calls for resumption of international travel, opening of economy

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde calls for the opening of all sectors of the economy and the resumption of international travel.

Winde says that opening up the economy will help fight the second pandemic, which is unemployment.

On Friday, the Western Cape government will adopt an official position to present to the president.

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde has pleaded with President Cyril Ramaphosa to fight the second pandemic - unemployment - by opening up all sectors of the economy and allowing for the resumption of international travel.

On Friday, the Western Cape government will discuss the further opening of the economy and adopt an official position to present to Ramaphosa during the next round of consultations.

"We must open up all sectors of the economy and allow for international travel in line with clear health guidelines and in acknowledgement of individual responsibility.

"We must treat our residents as responsible partners in our continued efforts to keep Covid-19 on the decline," Winde said in a statement of Thursday.

He said by opening up all sectors they could prevent the deadly second pandemic of joblessness, which will hit vulnerable communities the hardest.

"All indicators confirm that the Western Cape has moved into the recovery phase of its pandemic.

Changes

"We need to ensure that we keep up all the behaviour changes we have learnt over the last five months," added Winde.

Winde said they don't have to decide between health and moving forward.

"We can do both, and we can get onto the right track again," he said.

During the premier's weekly online conference last Thursday, the provincial health head of department, Dr Keith Cloete, said health authorities now know how to respond, should there be any flare-up in Covid-19 cases.

Winde also encouraged the public to continue practising healthy precautions, such as the wearing of masks, physical distancing and the regularly washing of hands.