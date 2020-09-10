1h ago

add bookmark

Lockdown: Western Cape calls for resumption of international travel, opening of economy

Cebelihle Mthethwa
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Alan Winde,
Alan Winde,
Jaco Marais
  • Western Cape Premier Alan Winde calls for the opening of all sectors of the economy and the resumption of international travel.
  • Winde says that opening up the economy will help fight the second pandemic, which is unemployment.
  • On Friday, the Western Cape government will adopt an official position to present to the president.

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde has pleaded with President Cyril Ramaphosa to fight the second pandemic - unemployment - by opening up all sectors of the economy and allowing for the resumption of international travel.

On Friday, the Western Cape government will discuss the further opening of the economy and adopt an official position to present to Ramaphosa during the next round of consultations.  

"We must open up all sectors of the economy and allow for international travel in line with clear health guidelines and in acknowledgement of individual responsibility.

"We must treat our residents as responsible partners in our continued efforts to keep Covid-19 on the decline," Winde said in a statement of Thursday.

READ | Covid-19: Mkhize finally makes MAC recommendations public

He said by opening up all sectors they could prevent the deadly second pandemic of joblessness, which will hit vulnerable communities the hardest.

"All indicators confirm that the Western Cape has moved into the recovery phase of its pandemic.

Changes

"We need to ensure that we keep up all the behaviour changes we have learnt over the last five months," added Winde.

READ | Western Cape again pushes for further opening of economy as Covid-19 infections drop

Winde said they don't have to decide between health and moving forward.

"We can do both, and we can get onto the right track again," he said.

During the premier's weekly online conference last Thursday, the provincial health head of department, Dr Keith Cloete, said health authorities now know how to respond, should there be any flare-up in Covid-19 cases.

Winde also encouraged the public to continue practising healthy precautions, such as the wearing of masks, physical distancing and the regularly washing of hands.

Related Links
Alert Level 1 could be coming next week. Here’s what may change – and what won’t
WRAP | Ramaphosa hints at lockdown Level 1, talks tough on corruption and GBV
Winde welcomes Level 2 announcement, others criticise Ramaphosa and ANC
Read more on:
alan windecape townlockdowncoronavirus
Lottery
1 person bags R401k in the Daily Lotto prize
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Gyms are now open again. Have you gone back yet?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, and it was great
21% - 2213 votes
Yes, but I wasn't impressed and won't be back soon
5% - 482 votes
No, I'm not comfortable with going back yet
53% - 5626 votes
Not yet, but I plan to
21% - 2206 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | THE STORY: Ramaphosa gets rid of bad apples who are enjoying free ride on ANC cart

05 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: Ramaphosa gets rid of bad apples who are enjoying free ride on ANC cart
PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Gary Porritt and Sue Bennett back in court next week

01 Sep

PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Gary Porritt and Sue Bennett back in court next week
PODCAST | THE STORY: To drink or not to drink? SA caught in a dizzy spell over alcohol ban rumours

29 Aug

PODCAST | THE STORY: To drink or not to drink? SA caught in a dizzy spell over alcohol ban rumours
PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Fugitive Bobroff attorneys remain untouched

25 Aug

PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Fugitive Bobroff attorneys remain untouched
PODCAST | THE STORY: Reflecting on the Kalahari tragedy that claimed the lives of 10 people

22 Aug

PODCAST | THE STORY: Reflecting on the Kalahari tragedy that claimed the lives of 10 people
PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: What happened to the Barry Tannenbaum Ponzi probe?

18 Aug

PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: What happened to the Barry Tannenbaum Ponzi probe?
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.87
(-1.77)
ZAR/GBP
21.66
(-0.31)
ZAR/EUR
20.01
(-2.06)
ZAR/AUD
12.30
(-1.73)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(-1.62)
Gold
1956.54
(+0.48)
Silver
27.05
(+0.31)
Platinum
936.31
(+1.85)
Brent Crude
40.59
(+2.54)
Palladium
2310.00
(+1.36)
All Share
55953.96
(+1.35)
Top 40
51532.12
(+1.36)
Financial 15
10405.82
(+0.66)
Industrial 25
74549.21
(+1.91)
Resource 10
55663.25
(+0.89)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Ally the poached pangolin gives birth in the wild after SA team's...

07 Sep

FEEL GOOD | Ally the poached pangolin gives birth in the wild after SA team's rescue efforts
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Horse riding community bands together to help beloved coach after...

02 Sep

FEEL GOOD | Horse riding community bands together to help beloved coach after accident wrecks car
PICS | Excitement as Roodekrans black eagle chick takes to the skies

01 Sep

PICS | Excitement as Roodekrans black eagle chick takes to the skies
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20254.3) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo