1h ago

add bookmark

Lockdown: Western Cape hospitals amend guidelines, allow limited visitation

Tammy Petersen
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Hospital corridor. (iStock)
Hospital corridor. (iStock)
  • The Western Cape health department's adjusted guidelines will allow limited hospital visitation to commence.
  • Adult patients, who are not terminally ill, will not be allowed visitors; their families will be updated on the patient's condition by phone.
  • Covid-19 positive and patients under investigation will not be allowed any visitors, but exceptions will be made for those who are terminally ill.

Limited hospital visitation will be allowed to commence under strict safety precautions after the Western Cape health department recently adjusted its guidelines amid Level 1 lockdown regulations.

Covid-19 positive patients under investigation will, however, not be allowed any visitors, but exceptions will be made for those who are terminally ill.

According to the department, all adult patients, who are not terminally ill, will not be allowed visitors and their families will be updated on the patient's condition by phone.

"These guidelines will be assessed and implemented according to each facility's current situation and capacity," the department said in a statement.

"They are also dependent on where we find ourselves during the pandemic, keeping the best interest and safety of both staff and patients' as top priority."

Virtual communication has already been implemented in situations where a patient cannot be visited.

According to the amended visitation guidelines, visitors and escorts are only allowed at health facilities "under special circumstances", such as the rapid deterioration of a patient's condition, where loved ones are allowed to say their final farewells.

For outpatients, one escort is allowed for paediatric, disabled, vulnerable or weak patients.

At emergency units, one escort may accompany a paediatric patient into an emergency room, while one or two family members are allowed at a time for terminal patients.

Disabled or vulnerable patients may have one escort, depending on the situation, while all other patients are allowed one escort, who will remain in the waiting room if space allows.

Adult inpatients will be limited to 30 minutes visitation per visitor, over a period of one hour per day, while terminally ill patients are allowed to be visited by loved ones for 30 minutes per day, with more people and longer times at the discretion of the ward manager.

The critically ill are allowed one designated visitor once per day.

Paediatric inpatients are allowed one parent/caregiver, who can alternate with another parent/caregiver, while more family members are allowed for terminal patients for 30 minutes, one person at a time. More people and longer time slots will be allowed at the discretion of the ward manager.

Mothers may remain with the neonatal patients or visit regularly, while a birthing partner or a designated person may visit daily for 30 minutes, with longer visitation at the discretion of the ward manager.

In terms of maternity and labour, Covid-19 patients in labour are not allowed birthing partners, while those who test negative are allowed one during active labour, if sufficient space and privacy are available.

Those undergoing C-sections are not allowed birthing partners in theatre, but are allowed to visit for 30 minutes in the postnatal ward.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
western capecape towncoronavirus
Lottery
2 players scoop R218K in the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Would you choose to continue working from home after the coronavirus lockdown if given the option?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, it's much better for me
40% - 6237 votes
No ways! I can't wait to get back to the office
12% - 1827 votes
A mixture of both would suit me best
48% - 7559 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
USD/ZAR
14.51
(-0.5)
GBP/ZAR
19.95
(-0.4)
EUR/ZAR
17.29
(+0.0)
AUD/ZAR
11.10
(+0.1)
JPY/ZAR
0.13
(+0.2)
Gold
1,755.39
(+1.0)
Silver
25.50
(+1.4)
Platinum
1,233.00
(+0.2)
Brent Crude
63.16
(+0.7)
Palladium
2,631.00
(+0.2)
All Share
67,054
(-0.2)
Top 40
61,303
(-0.2)
Financial 15
12,027
(-1.4)
Industrial 25
87,440
(-0.1)
Resource 10
68,453
(+0.2)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Cape Flats brothers' clothing brand started to keep family afloat now...

14h ago

FEEL GOOD | Cape Flats brothers' clothing brand started to keep family afloat now threading its way to the top
FEEL GOOD | Waiting room wedding: Couple ties the knot at Cape Town hospital

07 Apr

FEEL GOOD | Waiting room wedding: Couple ties the knot at Cape Town hospital
FEEL GOOD | 'I am so grateful' - Potch old boys buy 'Uncle Solly' a truck after 46...

03 Apr

FEEL GOOD | 'I am so grateful' - Potch old boys buy 'Uncle Solly' a truck after 46 years at school
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21089.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo