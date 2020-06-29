1h ago

add bookmark

Lone taxi association adheres to 70% load, while others in Gauteng re-introduce 100%

Canny Maphanga
Taxis that conduct long distance travel are loading at 100% capacity at Wanderers' taxi rank
Taxis that conduct long distance travel are loading at 100% capacity at Wanderers' taxi rank
Canny Maphanga, News24
  • Faraday Taxi Association (FTA) says it will adhere to 70% loading capacity.
  • Other taxi associations announced on Sunday that they will return to 100% loading capacity.
  • This comes after Santaco announced this directive after failed negotiations with the government. 

Several taxi owners decided to follow the announcement of the South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) and National Taxi Alliance (NTA) and return to the 100% loading capacity on Monday.

On Sunday, Santaco and NTA announced that government was not taking the industry seriously and as a result, they have decided to take the "the bull by its horns" and go back to loading passengers at 100% capacity from Monday. 

News24 earlier reported that in two separate virtual briefings, Santaco and NTA said they were willing to engage with government through Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula, who has postponed several meetings with the associations. 

READ | 'Taking the bull by its horns'- Taxi operators say they will be fully loaded again from Monday 

At the Bree Taxi Rank, Faraday Taxi Association's (FTA) Mthandeni Ndlovu told News24 that while the industry was suffering, the association could only load at 70% capacity unless instructed otherwise.

"Yes, we did see what was said on the news yesterday but we did not hear this from our bosses. We will keep loading 10 passengers until the minister issues out a directive to go back to 100%," he explained.

Ndlovu added that owners cannot even meet their vehicle payments but they have no choice but to adhere to the regulations. 

"Prior to the lockdown, a taxi could make R1 000 a day, translating to at least over R5 000 a week, so in two weeks at least the owner could make his car payments, now we are lucky to see R500 a day," he added. 

These sentiments, however, were not shared at the MTN Taxi Rank which was loading 100% capacity. 

News24 witnessed passengers being loaded into various taxis at full capacity, however, everyone was wearing a mask and using sanitisers. 

Long distance travel

Long distance taxis which depart from the Wanderers Taxi Rank in the inner city informed News24 that they would also be returning to loading at 100% capacity as of Monday following Sunday's announcement from Santaco and NTA. 

Drivers added that the vehicles would not leave for their destination to another province until all seats were filled. 

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula, in a statement last night, encouraged the industry to desist from breaking regulations.

"While we have expressed support for a review of loading capacity to 100%, until the current directions have been revised, the legal loading capacity is 70% and enforceable by law enforcement authorities," he said.

Related Links
Mbalula urges taxi industry to reconsider decision to break lockdown laws
'Taking the bull by its horns'- Taxi operators say they will be fully loaded again from Monday
Taxis in KwaZulu-Natal plan to defy lockdown regulations
Read more on:
santacontafikile mabulajohannesburgcoronavirus
Lottery
Here are your Lotto and Lotto Plus results
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Jake White has embarked on the biggest modern-era South African spending splurge as he seeks to make the Bulls a powerhouse again. Will he succeed?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
No doubt! Jake has a track record of success
45% - 524 votes
I have my reservations
21% - 246 votes
Jake will pack up and leave sooner, rather than later
35% - 407 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | THE STORY: Delays remain the name of the game for Zuma’s corruption case

27 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: Delays remain the name of the game for Zuma’s corruption case
PODCAST | THE STORY: Is Ramaphosa's Cabinet taking violence against women and children seriously?

20 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: Is Ramaphosa's Cabinet taking violence against women and children seriously?
PODCAST | THE STORY: EFF back in public politics as new report gives insight into VBS loot

12 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: EFF back in public politics as new report gives insight into VBS loot
PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Hairdressers head back to court to demand reopening

11 Jun

PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Hairdressers head back to court to demand reopening
PODCAST | THE STORY: School bells ring late in several schools across the country

06 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: School bells ring late in several schools across the country
PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: Jessie Duarte on racism, police brutality and Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma

05 Jun

PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: Jessie Duarte on racism, police brutality and Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
17.21
(+0.50)
ZAR/GBP
21.19
(+0.68)
ZAR/EUR
19.41
(-0.03)
ZAR/AUD
11.83
(+0.25)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(+0.46)
Gold
1772.02
(+0.09)
Silver
17.87
(+0.48)
Platinum
810.16
(+1.32)
Brent Crude
40.50
(0.00)
Palladium
1884.52
(+1.19)
All Share
53665.01
(+0.03)
Top 40
49499.90
(+0.04)
Financial 15
9961.37
(+0.05)
Industrial 25
74619.70
(-0.24)
Resource 10
50397.96
(+0.42)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
WATCH | Cape Town couple open 'pavement library' that offers free books to locals...

1h ago

WATCH | Cape Town couple open 'pavement library' that offers free books to locals during lockdown
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town domestic worker runs food aid programme for neighbours in...

26 Jun

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town domestic worker runs food aid programme for neighbours in her free time
FEEL GOOD | Makokou the gorilla to smell the roses after successful nasal surgery

24 Jun

FEEL GOOD | Makokou the gorilla to smell the roses after successful nasal surgery
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.0.20178.4) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo