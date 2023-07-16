1h ago

Long run to Speedo-m: Joburg man braves cold to raise funds for Nelson Mandela Foundation

Lisalee Solomons
Matthew Sledge.
  • A Joburg resident will attempt to run 10km for the Mandela Day Houghton event on Sunday.
  • He will do this in his Speedo.
  • He hopes to raise R50 000 for the Nelson Mandela Foundation. 

Matthew Sledge, a 51-year-old resident of Kensington, Johannesburg, is gearing up for an extraordinary challenge on Sunday, where he will run 10 kilometres at a Mandela Day event in Houghton... in a Speedo.

This year's event holds immense significance as it marks the 10th anniversary of the passing of former president Nelson Mandela.

Driven by his unwavering enthusiasm to support the remarkable work of the Nelson Mandela Foundation, Sledge aims to make waves with his unique fundraising effort.

Matthew Sledge, a 51-year-old resident of Kensington, Johannesburg, is gearing up for an extraordinary challenge on Sunday, where he will run 10 kilometres at the Mandela Day Houghton event.

"The sole purpose of the run is to honour Madiba on the 10th anniversary of his passing by raising funds for the foundation and their push towards education," Sledge told News24.

He said his partner Belinda had persuaded him to run in a Speedo on one of the year's coldest days, hoping it would attract more sponsorship attention.

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) said temperatures on Sunday would reach their lowest, at three degrees Celsius, in the morning and reaching a high of 18 during the afternoon.

SAWS forecaster Samkelisiwe Thwala said it should warm up in the coming days. 

Sledge said his race would start at 08:00 at the Houghton Primary School on Houghton Drive. It will end at the same venue.

"It's an extra special route because it takes us past Madiba's home and the head office of the Nelson Mandela Foundation. There will be about 3 000 participants taking part in the vent as we honour the great man," he added.

"We are hoping that the public will come out and support us all."

Sledge will run 10km's on Sunday.

In a generous gesture, Hollard, the provider of the speedo, has pledged R10 000 to the Cancer Association of South Africa (Cansa) and the Prostate Cancer Foundation in recognition of Sledge’s participation.

Echoing the sentiments of Mandela, that education is one of the most powerful weapons you can use to change the world, Sledge said he hoped that the funds raised would contribute to the foundation’s ongoing efforts to educate and empower many others.

Sledge hopes to raise at least R50 000, which he says will go a long way to assist the foundation help those in need.

"I'm looking forward to the race. The atmosphere leading up to Mandela Day is always incredible, and I've been using the last few cold days to prepare for the run."

He said Belinda would be waiting for him at the finish line with an Amarula coffee "and a dressing gown, of course".


