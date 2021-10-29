1h ago

Long wait for Steroid King murder trial

accreditation
Jenni Evans
Jerome Booysen and Mark Lifman outside court.
Jerome Booysen and Mark Lifman outside court.
Adrian de Kock
  • Mark Lifman and his co-accused will go on trial next year for the murder of so-called steroid smuggler Brian Wainstein and other charges.
  • Wainstein was killed at his home in Constantia in 2017.
  • Two of the accused were murdered earlier this year and others have been shot at.

Mark Lifman, Jerome Booysen and others implicated in the murder of so-called steroid smuggler Brian Wainstein returned briefly to the Western Cape High Court on Friday ahead of their trial in February.

Their case is among a number of large matters the State has brought before the courts in a bid to stamp out what it alleges are key players behind criminal networks in the city. 

The appearance was for the appointment of legal representation for some of the accused, and for the defence lawyers to get further particulars of the case. 

READ | 'John Wick is coming to say hello': Murderous fictional character makes cameo at Modack trial 

Wainstein was shot dead at his home in Constantia in 2017. His wife and child were present when he was shot.

The accused are Lifman, Booysen, André Naude, Sam Phillip Farquharson, Jakobus Stevens, Egan Norman, Wayne Henderson, Anthony Aamier van der Watt, Ricardo Maarman, Typhyenne Jantjies, Rowendal Stevens, Bevan Cedrick Ezaus, Bradley de Bula, Kashif Hanslo, Rosendale Stevens and Ismail Cupido. 

The charges include defeating the ends of justice, money laundering, conspiracy to commit public violence, conspiracy to commit murder and possession of an unlicensed firearm.

Brian Wainstein.

Henderson was a detective at the Sea Point police station at the time of his arrest. 

Former security company co-owner Matthew Breet from West Beach in Cape Town has been sentenced to 20 years in jail on a charge of murder in terms of a plea agreement that contained admissions he made about his role.

He used to be one of Wainstein's bodyguards and was found to have arranged the murder, with the instruction that Wainstein's wife and child should not be hurt.

Two co-accused have been shot dead in the run-up to the trial. 

William "Red" Stevens was shot dead in Kraaifontein on 2 February this year, and Jason Maits was gunned down outside his house in Mitchells Plain on 5 March.

Lifman and Booysen have survived assassination attempts.

The accused are expected back in court on 25 February.

