LOOK: Top cops' luxury assets seized by AFU in R191m 'blue light' tender fraud case

A multimillion-rand double-storey house. A four-post pillar bedroom suite. Two Mercedes-Benz vehicles, and expensive lounge room furniture.

These are some assets belonging to several top cops implicated in the multimillion-rand "blue lights" tender - including former acting national police commissioner Khomotso Phahlane and former deputy national police commissioner Bonang Mgwenya - which were seized on Friday by the Asset Forfeiture Unit following a court order.

The seized properties belong to Phahlane, Mgwenya and their co-accused, former Gauteng police commissioner Deliwe de Lange, former Gauteng deputy police commissioner Nombhuruza Lettie Napo, Ramahlapi Johannes Mokwena, James Ramanjalum, Ravichandran Swamivel Pillay, and Joseph Maetapese Mulaiwa.

SuppliedNPA

They include 19 immovable properties and 115 vehicles, including three trucks, and are said to be worth R78 million.

The accused are facing charges of fraud, corruption and forgery in relation to the irregular procurement of emergency lights valued at R60 million.

SuppliedNPA

The tender was awarded to Vimpie Manthata's company, Instrumentation for Traffic Law Enforcement, in 2016 to fit emergency lights to police vehicles.

SuppliedNPA

It is alleged that during the procurement process, SAPS ignored the competitive bidding process and favoured Manthata's company in exchange for benefits.

The contract was valued at R191 million, but the company received R65 million. Another R22 million was stopped after investigations.

SuppliedNPA

In May, Phahlane and Mgwenya applied to have the case struck off the court roll, citing unreasonable delays. However, they failed in their attempt.

SuppliedNPA

The matter will be back in court on 2 November.



