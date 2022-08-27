24m ago

add bookmark

LOOK: Top cops' luxury assets seized by AFU in R191m 'blue light' tender fraud case

accreditation
Botho Molosankwe
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
This double-storey house is one of the properties belonging to several people implicated in the multimillion rand 'blue lights' tender - including former acting national police commissioner Khomotso Phahlane and former deputy national police commissioner Bonang Mgwenya - seized following a court order.
This double-storey house is one of the properties belonging to several people implicated in the multimillion rand 'blue lights' tender - including former acting national police commissioner Khomotso Phahlane and former deputy national police commissioner Bonang Mgwenya - seized following a court order.
NPA

A multimillion-rand double-storey house. A four-post pillar bedroom suite. Two Mercedes-Benz vehicles, and expensive lounge room furniture.

These are some assets belonging to several top cops implicated in the multimillion-rand "blue lights" tender - including former acting national police commissioner Khomotso Phahlane and former deputy national police commissioner Bonang Mgwenya - which were seized on Friday by the Asset Forfeiture Unit following a court order.

The seized properties belong to Phahlane, Mgwenya and their co-accused, former Gauteng police commissioner Deliwe de Lange, former Gauteng deputy police commissioner Nombhuruza Lettie Napo, Ramahlapi Johannes Mokwena, James Ramanjalum, Ravichandran Swamivel Pillay, and Joseph Maetapese Mulaiwa.

A multimillion rand double-storey house. A four-po
A multimillion rand double-storey house. A four-post pillar bedroom suite. Two Mercedes Benz vehicles and expensive lounge room furniture
SuppliedNPA

They include 19 immovable properties and 115 vehicles, including three trucks, and are said to be worth R78 million.

The accused are facing charges of fraud, corruption and forgery in relation to the irregular procurement of emergency lights valued at R60 million.

Some of the luxury assets seized by Asset Forfeitu
Some of the luxury assets seized by Asset Forfeiture Unit in R191m 'blue light' tender fraud case involving former acting national Police Commissioner Khomotso Phahlane.
SuppliedNPA

The tender was awarded to Vimpie Manthata's company, Instrumentation for Traffic Law Enforcement, in 2016 to fit emergency lights to police vehicles.

A multimillion rand double-storey house. A four-po
A multimillion rand double-storey house. A four-post pillar bedroom suite. Two Mercedes Benz vehicles and expensive lounge room furniture
SuppliedNPA

It is alleged that during the procurement process, SAPS ignored the competitive bidding process and favoured Manthata's company in exchange for benefits.

The contract was valued at R191 million, but the company received R65 million. Another R22 million was stopped after investigations.

Some of the luxury assets seized by Asset Forfeitu
Some of the luxury assets seized by Asset Forfeiture Unit in R191m 'blue light' tender fraud case involving former acting national Police Commissioner Khomotso Phahlane.
SuppliedNPA

In May, Phahlane and Mgwenya applied to have the case struck off the court roll, citing unreasonable delays. However, they failed in their attempt.

Some of the luxury assets seized by Asset Forfeitu
Some of the luxury assets seized by Asset Forfeiture Unit in R191m 'blue light' tender fraud case involving former acting national Police Commissioner Khomotso Phahlane.
SuppliedNPA

The matter will be back in court on 2 November.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
afusapsbonang mgwenyadeliwe delangekhomotso phahlanegautengcorruptioncrime and courts
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
There's been some jarring testimony during suspended Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s impeachment hearings. What are your thoughts?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Parliament is finally stepping up its oversight
28% - 1569 votes
Hiring Dali Mpofu as her lawyer was self-sabotage
25% - 1376 votes
The whole thing is a waste of taxpayer money
44% - 2473 votes
Mkhwebane is clearly the victim of a political witch-hunt
3% - 172 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Unpacking the national shutdown

6h ago

PODCAST | The Story: Unpacking the national shutdown
PODCAST | Cape Town woman turns her heartbreak into hope

26 Aug

PODCAST | Cape Town woman turns her heartbreak into hope
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Inside the Babita Deokaran scandal with News24 investigations

20 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Inside the Babita Deokaran scandal with News24 investigations
PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa facing mounting pressure over Phala Phala scandal

13 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa facing mounting pressure over Phala Phala scandal
PODCAST | The Story: DNA evidence crucial in Krugersdorp gang rape case

06 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: DNA evidence crucial in Krugersdorp gang rape case
Listen
Rand - Dollar
16.89
-1.0%
Rand - Pound
19.81
+0.0%
Rand - Euro
16.83
-0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.64
-0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+0.0%
Gold
1,737.96
0.0%
Silver
18.91
0.0%
Palladium
2,113.00
0.0%
Platinum
865.50
0.0%
Brent Crude
100.99
+1.6%
Top 40
63,508
0.0%
All Share
70,173
0.0%
Resource 10
64,512
0.0%
Industrial 25
85,475
0.0%
Financial 15
15,758
0.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
How this man from Johannesburg is turning trash into treasure, one recyclable at a...

26 Aug

How this man from Johannesburg is turning trash into treasure, one recyclable at a time
Swimming sensation Lara van Niekerk on why medals don't matter and how her family...

26 Aug

Swimming sensation Lara van Niekerk on why medals don't matter and how her family keeps her humble
A litter of puppies born in Namibia in 2020 have been trained to sniff out Covid-19

26 Aug

A litter of puppies born in Namibia in 2020 have been trained to sniff out Covid-19
Company reimagines workforce by employing people with special needs - 'They...

26 Aug

Company reimagines workforce by employing people with special needs - 'They deserve a chance'
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22236.23) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo