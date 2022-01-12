Losing a rite of passage, or sparing blushes? Matrics share views on media not publishing results

Matriculants have shared different views on how they feel about the Department of Basic Education's decision not to publish matric results on media platforms.

Matric results will still be available at schools as in previous years.

Some have said they understand the decision.

On Monday, media houses were notified that "the usual practice of publishing the National Senior Certificate (NSC) results on public platforms will not occur for 2021".

This was in compliance with the Protection of Personal Information Act (POPI).

The Information Regulator had met with department on Wednesday to discuss its approach in processing personal information in compliance with POPIA, the education department said.

According to department spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga, matric results would still be available at schools as in previous years.

Olwethu Mbhele, 18, from Mthwalume High School in KwaZulu-Natal expressed mixed feelings about the decision.

"We grew up wishing for our names to appear on the newspapers. It's every matriculant's dream. Now that is taken away from us."

Mbhele said, although she was positive that she would pass, she was still worried about having to discover her "fate" in front of her peers.

"I think it's better to get your results while you're at home. There will be pupils who won't pass their exams, and it's going to be embarrassing for them, while others are celebrating their results."

Minenhle Myeni, also from KwaZulu-Natal said that she was anxious about getting her results on 21 January.

The 18-year-old said: "I am happy that our names will no longer appear in the newspaper because it takes the pressure away, however, there is still pressure from our fellow classmates."

She added that pupils should be sent their results via SMS or email, rather than the department issuing the results at schools.

Myeni said she was looking forward to becoming a first-year university student. Her dream is to study teaching at the University of KwaZulu-Natal.

Matriculants in the Western Cape, who spoke to News24, said they had mixed reactions to the results no longer being published.

Rondebosch High School's Zuhayr Halday said he was pleased that the department had taken pupils into account and was respecting their privacy.

"I'm sure many matriculants are glad that their results will not be available for the public to view and critique, but personally, I am quite indifferent and wouldn't mind having them published or not," the 18-year-old said.



'I feel at ease'

Ocean View High’s Jodi Thys, 18, said she was "unhappy" about the results not being published.

"I’ve worked very hard throughout my schooling, and seeing my name in the media would’ve somewhat been a reward for me, but I understand why the department made this decision," she said.

Fareed Davids, 20, from Princeton High said he felt a lot "lighter" knowing that the results would not be published.



"I feel at ease knowing that our results won't be published, because not everyone knows if they will make it. And it can get quite embarrassing if the results are published and you don’t make it. I personally feel it’s better that they don't publish our results. I'm more comfortable that the whole world doesn't know my business," he said.

Chloe Davids from Strandfontein High said she was "very happy" that the results would no longer be published for everyone to see.



"Not everyone wants to see their names in the media. It’s always disappointing if one sets an expectation of a pass and then, unfortunately, it isn’t what you expected. That can negatively impact one’s life,” said the 18-year-old Davids.

Most of the Grade 12 pupils said they were eagerly awaiting their results, so that they could apply to the relevant tertiary institutions and start the next chapter of their lives.

The regulator said on Wednesday that the education department was empowered in how it should comply with POPI.

"In this case, the Regulator will assess any decision regarding the publication of matric results based on the provision of POPI," said spokesperson Nomzamo Zondi.

"In instances where personal information related to results being disseminated, POPIA would also require that the matriculants be advised of such an intention to disseminate the information and be advised of their right to object to such dissemination of information.

"Once a matriculant, or a competent adult acting on their behalf, has objected to dissemination of their information, the department and dissemination platform have an obligation to ensure that such personal information is deleted from the record before it is disseminated."