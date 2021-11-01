Low Soweto voter turnout as residents boycott elections, embark on service delivery protests

Aggrieved Soweto residents chose to boycott voting in the municipal elections and instead took part in service delivery protests in their neighbourhood.

One of the most affected suburbs by the volatile service delivery protests was Chiawelo, where President Cyril Ramaphosa was born, and was expected to cast his vote.

Other affected suburbs included Dlamini, Thokoza, Jabavu, and Moroka East also in Soweto.

Soweto residents - particularly those from where President Cyril Ramaphosa was born, in Chiawelo - chose to express their displeasure regarding lack of service delivery through staying away from voting stations.



Roads leading to Hitekani Primary School in Chiawelo where Ramaphosa was set to vote on Monday morning, were blocked using rocks, street signs, and burning debris as scores of residents chose to instead disrupt the voting rather than partake in voting at the same station.

Despite having opened at 07:00, the voting station remained relatively empty with only a few people trickling in.

READ | Ramaphosa booed as he casts his vote in Soweto amid low voter turnout

Community members who spoke to News24 said they were disheartened by the fact that the ANC-run ward had not received basic service delivery provisions. One of their complaints was the lack of water, which they said they had been without over the last four days.

"We will not be made props and go to the voting station just so that the ANC can say that Ramaphosa is still loved by his people, when he has continued to fail us for all this time," said a resident of Chiawelo, Jerry Dube.

Another resident, Sabelo Zulu, said he had chosen to take part in the protests instead of voting because their concerns were immediate and they wanted an urgent solution.

"Protests and the burning of things are the only language that our government understands and it is only when the President is in the area that people pay attention to what is happening in these communities," said Zulu.

Some residents cited concerns around Covid-19 regulations, saying they were not sure that the necessary measures where in place hence their hesitancy to go and vote.

Voter turn-out was also low at the station in Intekeng Primary School, in the suburb of Jabavu, Soweto.



Residents there also expressed similar concerns to those raised in Chiawelo.



A lack of electricity, water, refuse collection were some of the primary concerns raised by the community.

While the numbers were relatively better in Hoernle Primary School in Mokoka East, IEC representatives there said this was because this was one of the main voting stations in Soweto.

Disgruntled residents of Chiawelo have also burnt street signs and vandalized Traffic lights as they demonstrate their displeasure over lack of service provision. @News24 @TeamNews24 #LGE2021 pic.twitter.com/bmEgQeDbb1 — Juniour Khumalo (@JKwritingz) November 1, 2021

By midday, there had been almost 250 votes cast and an IEC representative at the station who told News24 that she had presided over three elections said this number was relatively lower than that seen in 2016 and in 2019.



"Usually by this time we would be seeing more than double this number. I remember in 2019, I could not take my tea break until after 14:00 as it was very busy. This time, I had my tea break at the right time as it was far less busy," said the IEC staff member.

Speaking to News24 outside the Hitekani Primary School voting station, City of Johannesburg Mayor Mpho Moerane said the low turn out could be attributed to the fact that South Africans generally preferred to vote later in the day and not early in the morning.

News24's Out of Order Index | How is your municipality faring? See the real numbers

He also acknowledged the fact that there were service delivery protests in the area, saying it was not only Chiawelo but other areas in Soweto, Orange Farm, and other parts of the City that were experiencing service delivery protests.

Moerane said the City had signed a service level agreement for it to start providing power to residents, taking over from the embattled power utility, Eskom.

Ramaphosa also indicated that he had seen the debris left behind after the protests and wanted to assure the residents that the party would be doing better this time around, should it be voted into power.

"We know what the problems are and we will be doing better this time around. Plans are already underway to ensure that the problems raised are addressed," said Ramaphosa.

The Hitekani voting station only came alive around 11:00 when the President, accompanied by the first lady Dr Tshepo Motsepe, made their way to cast their votes. But even during this instant, the number of people present paled in comparison with the crowds that made their way to see the President vote in the area in 2019.

Stay updated with News24's latest coverage, opinion and analysis of Elections 2021. Check out results from the previous municipal elections.

