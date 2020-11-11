Low voter turnout in Soweto following threat to boycott by-election over electricity issue

Only a few people had cast their votes at a makeshift voting station in Naledi, Soweto, by 16:00.

IEC officials felt unsafe following threats by residents to prevent people from casting their vote.

City of Johannesburg mayor Geoff Makhubo said he had addressed residents earlier about their electricity grievance.

By 16:00 on Wednesday, only a few people had defied the pouring rain and cast their vote at a makeshift voting station in Naledi, Soweto.

The voting station was moved to a soccer field from a local church after IEC officials felt unsafe following threats by residents to prevent people from casting their vote.

Residents had earlier blocked roads and locked two voting stations, demanding electricity.

They claim they have been without power since June.

Gauteng Premier David Makhura promised residents that Eskom had committed to restoring electricity in the area on 27 November.

Angry residents of Naledi, Soweto, have blocked roads outside a voting station demanding electricity. They vowed not to vote (@ntwaagae) pic.twitter.com/YnNManvlKB — Team News24 (@TeamNews24) November 11, 2020

Among those who voted in the local government by-election were an elderly man and woman.

The two, who wanted to remain anonymous, told News24 they were scared that there would not be any by-elections after residents blocked the local voting stations.

"I am happy that I have voted. I was worried in the morning when people said there won't be any voting taking place. I am part of this community and am also affected by lack of electricity.

"All I want is for everybody to vote without fear and exercise their right.

"Makhura has assured us that we will have electricity restored to our homes. Let us allow him to fulfil his promise," said the elderly man.

Few residents have started casting their votes at Atamelang Primary Station after it was opened following protests by residents of Naledi in Soweto (@ntwaagae) pic.twitter.com/l5lUDyrp0w — Team News24 (@TeamNews24) November 11, 2020

City of Johannesburg mayor Geoff Makhubo told News24 the situation was unfortunate as he and other ANC leaders addressed residents earlier about their electricity grievance.

"I don't know why they mobilised. The mobilisation was unfortunate. I am happy that Makhura has claimed the situation. Those who want to vote must come and do so without hinderance.

"They will receive what is due to them, Eskom has made a promise. Residents here haven't had a councillor for year. We were not even aware of the electricity issue until it was raised by our ANC ward here," said Makhubo.

So far, only few people have arrived at a makeshift voting station situated in a soccer field after it was moved from a church in Naledi, Soweto. Residents had earlier blocked two voting stations demanding electricity.l (@ntwaagae) pic.twitter.com/ZP0luKOwh4 — Team News24 (@TeamNews24) November 11, 2020

Makhubo said the area was not the only one without power in the City.

"Stopping people from voting is wrong. If you don't want to vote, keep your distance away from a voting station and don't prevent others from voting. People have died for this right to vote, some went to prison for the right to vote," said Makhubo.

IEC spokesperson Kate Bapela said residents had a right to protest, but not to prevent people from voting.

Bapela said those who felt intimidated can ask the police to escort them to their voting stations.

Did you know you can comment on this article? Subscribe to News24 and add your voice to the conversation.