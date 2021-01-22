18m ago

Lucky Lotto winner pockets cool R38m with R20 app ticket purchase

Riaan Grobler
Lottery balls.
  • One person won R38 million in Wednesday's Lotto draw. 
  • The winner played via the FNB banking app, wagering R20. 
  • He or she is the third big Lotto winner since the beginning of the year. 

One lucky person is a massive R38 million richer after wagering R20 on the Lotto via their FNB banking app, but he or she is keeping mum, for now. 

National Lottery Operator Ithuba on Friday announced another massive jackpot win from the Lotto draw that took place on Wednesday.

The lucky winner, who played via the FNB channel, becomes the third millionaire winner in just a few weeks of the new year, and the second-largest winner of the year to date.

More about the winner might be revealed once he or she has visited Ithuba's offices to officially claim the winnings. 

"A big congratulations to the Lotto jackpot winner on this R38 364 068.10, life-changing win. We're delighted to see the increase in the number of customers who continue to play and win the Lottery through our FNB Digital Channels. While winning the Lottery is such a great achievement, we continue to strongly encourage our winners to seek sound financial advice to help manage, save and invest their money during this tough economic time," said Shadrack Palmer, transactional services head at FNB Connect.

The Lotto winner played a ticket wager of R20.00 on *120*321#.

Since Ithuba's partnership with FNB in 2015, a total of over R1.8 billion in winnings have been paid out to FNB customers who played Lotto and PowerBall through FNB's digital channels to date.

Over the past five years, there has been a total of 36 National Lottery jackpot winners who played via FNB's digital banking platforms.

"We are excited to see many of our players opting to play the National Lottery on the various digital platforms that we have available, right from the comfort and safety of their homes. Our goal has always been to create convenient ways of helping our players participate in their favourite Lottery games. More importantly, we are pleased to witness lives changing for the better as a result of winning the Lottery, week after week," said Charmaine Mabuza, Group CEO of Ithuba.

Ithuba offers trauma counselling and extensive financial advice to winners of R50 000 and above.

