Lukas van Biljon stabbing: Accused make first court appearance, 4 suspects still at large

Two men, who allegedly attacked former rugby player Lukas van Biljon, appeared in court.

Van Biljon was stabbed multiple times during the robbery at the family's Free State farm.

Four suspects are still at large.

Two men accused of attacking former rugby player Lukas van Biljon and his father, have appeared in court.

Khanye Muthi, 32, and Latin Mofokeng, 42, appeared in the Heilbron Magistrate's Court on Monday.

The case was postponed to 5 June for a formal bail application, said police spokesperson Captain Loraine Earle.

The men were arrested shortly after Van Biljon, 47, and his family were attacked during a robbery at his family farm on Friday night.

During the attack, Van Biljon was stabbed several times with a knife. His 70-year-old father was shot and wounded.

Four of the six alleged perpetrators are still at large, said Earle.

Earle said:

At about 00:30 [on Saturday], the police were called to a smallholding at Oranjeville, where the Van Biljon family is staying. It is alleged that six armed men entered the house.

The robbers fired several shots, wounding the ex-rugby player's father, André van Biljon, in the chest and hand.



The men fled the farm in a Range Rover, which was later recovered on Strydom Street in Oranjeville.

According to Earle, an "activation plan" involving police and local farmers resulted in all roads in the area being blocked off.

Muthi and Mofokeng were stopped at a roadblock at Viljoensdrift and arrested.

They will remain in custody until their next appearance, Earle added.



