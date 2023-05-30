1h ago

Share

Lukas van Biljon stabbing: Accused make first court appearance, 4 suspects still at large

accreditation
Compiled by Nicole McCain
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Former Springbok player Lukas van Biljon, 47, was stabbed during a robbery at his family farm in the Free State, while his 70-year-old father was shot and wounded.
Former Springbok player Lukas van Biljon, 47, was stabbed during a robbery at his family farm in the Free State, while his 70-year-old father was shot and wounded.
Gallo Images
  • Two men, who allegedly attacked former rugby player Lukas van Biljon, appeared in court.
  • Van Biljon was stabbed multiple times during the robbery at the family's Free State farm.
  • Four suspects are still at large.

Two men accused of attacking former rugby player Lukas van Biljon and his father, have appeared in court.

Khanye Muthi, 32, and Latin Mofokeng, 42, appeared in the Heilbron Magistrate's Court on Monday.

The case was postponed to 5 June for a formal bail application, said police spokesperson Captain Loraine Earle.

The men were arrested shortly after Van Biljon, 47, and his family were attacked during a robbery at his family farm on Friday night.

During the attack, Van Biljon was stabbed several times with a knife. His 70-year-old father was shot and wounded.

Four of the six alleged perpetrators are still at large, said Earle.

Earle said: 

At about 00:30 [on Saturday], the police were called to a smallholding at Oranjeville, where the Van Biljon family is staying. It is alleged that six armed men entered the house.

The robbers fired several shots, wounding the ex-rugby player's father, André van Biljon, in the chest and hand.

The men fled the farm in a Range Rover, which was later recovered on Strydom Street in Oranjeville.

How safe is your neighbourhood? Find out by usingNews24's CrimeCheck

According to Earle, an "activation plan" involving police and local farmers resulted in all roads in the area being blocked off.

Muthi and Mofokeng were stopped at a roadblock at Viljoensdrift and arrested.

They will remain in custody until their next appearance, Earle added.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
lukas van biljonfree statefarm attackcrime and courts
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Do you think the wardens deployed across Gauteng will make a dent in curbing crime?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
No, proper policing is needed
80% - 2282 votes
Yes, anything will help at this point
20% - 575 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Amending the Employment Equity Act: A step in right direction or recipe for disaster?

2h ago

LISTEN | Amending the Employment Equity Act: A step in right direction or recipe for disaster?
LISTEN | Fraud and forgery: How phoney tender vultures duped Tembisa Hospital

1h ago

LISTEN | Fraud and forgery: How phoney tender vultures duped Tembisa Hospital
LISTEN | Loose lips sink ships: KWV CEO exits amid Real Housewives furore

19 May

LISTEN | Loose lips sink ships: KWV CEO exits amid Real Housewives furore
LISTEN | On The Record: Kingmakers, city hauls and political pacts

25 May

LISTEN | On The Record: Kingmakers, city hauls and political pacts
LISTEN | And the Oscar for worst performance goes to... Mabuyane: Inside the premier's sham degree

15 May

LISTEN | And the Oscar for worst performance goes to... Mabuyane: Inside the premier's sham degree
LISTEN | Tighten your budgets: Eskom's power stations could cost you more

17 May

LISTEN | Tighten your budgets: Eskom's power stations could cost you more
Listen
Rand - Dollar
19.66
+0.0%
Rand - Pound
24.45
-0.6%
Rand - Euro
21.12
-0.3%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.88
-0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.14
-0.5%
Platinum
1,035.88
+0.6%
Palladium
1,440.48
+0.8%
Gold
1,961.25
+0.9%
Silver
23.31
+0.7%
Brent Crude
77.07
+0.2%
Top 40
71,848
+0.6%
All Share
76,934
+0.4%
Resource 10
68,600
+1.0%
Industrial 25
106,814
+0.5%
Financial 15
14,501
-0.6%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
PICS | 'Love has no time': Couple tie the knot on rugby field 30 minutes before...

29 May

PICS | 'Love has no time': Couple tie the knot on rugby field 30 minutes before kick-off
Blooming marvellous! SA duo win Plant of the Year at Chelsea Flower Show

24 May

Blooming marvellous! SA duo win Plant of the Year at Chelsea Flower Show
'I pushed and finally made it': Security guard worked nights at university, sat in...

19 May

'I pushed and finally made it': Security guard worked nights at university, sat in class by day for degree
Karate couple reach 8th Dan together in world first

17 May

Karate couple reach 8th Dan together in world first
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
When it’s time to retire, will you be ready?

29 May

When it’s time to retire, will you be ready?
5 ways to battle the rising costs of education in SA

26 May

5 ways to battle the rising costs of education in SA
4 ways to grind now so you can get the glory later

23 May

4 ways to grind now so you can get the glory later
Big year for content as Adspace24's studio wins global award

16 May

Big year for content as Adspace24's studio wins global award
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23136.9) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo