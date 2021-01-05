1h ago

add bookmark

'Lunacy of the highest order': ANC KZN summons councillor over Covid-19 misinformation voicenote

Jenni Evans and Lwandile Bhengu
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Sfiso Mngadi.
Sfiso Mngadi.
eThekwini municipality via Facebook
  • The KwaZulu-Natal ANC has condemned as "lunacy" a party councillor's voicenote about conspiracy theories involving 5G and Covid-19.
  • The party says Sfiso Mngadi has acknowledged that he was behind the voicenote, and the party has summoned him to explain himself.
  • Meanwhile, the DA has submitted a formal complaint and is considering laying a criminal complaint. 

The ANC in KwaZulu-Natal has condemned a voicenote from one of its councillors, Sfiso Mngadi, in which he shared conspiracy theories about links between 5G networks and Covid-19 and suggested that the eThekwini council consider disconnecting 5G towers.

"It's lunacy of the highest order, and you can quote me on that," party spokesperson in the province, Nhlakanipho Ntombela, told News24. "We condemn it."

After it was brought to the ANC's attention, Mngadi told them it was his voice in the clip, Ntombela said .

"We have summoned him to the office to explain himself. It is not an ANC position."

Mngadi says in the voicenote: 

"Councillors, I think as leaders in eThekwini, we need to take action against this disease that has entered. It's not Covid. We get it from 5G towers, some of which were installed and connected during Covid in preparation for the second wave. Maybe we as councillors need to go and call a special council [meeting] and take a decision that says all the 5Gs must be disconnected in towers in eThekwini.

"Then maybe we can call a few departments to call MTN because they were being installed by Huawei, MTN and Cell C. White people were given the vaccine about five months ago - they got it from [The] Pavilion [Shopping Centre]. There was a truck that came and white people from as far as Ixopo and Vryheid came to take these boxes, only white people were taking them but I was careless. I don't know why I never followed this up but now we need to disconnect the 5G and everyone in eThekwini will be fine.

"This thing of watching [Health Minister] Zweli Mkhize and [President Cyril] Ramaphosa... We need to disconnect the 5G. They have disconnected them in other countries, they destroyed them. We need to send a team from disaster management, electricity and IT. They know them. We can give them 24 hours to disconnect and leave behind the 4G and 3G. Otherwise we will die."

READ | Covid-19: SA's death toll breaks 30 000 as cases continue to rise

Ntombela said the party recently called a meeting of members of the provincial legislature and activists to help spread the message that the virus was coming at KwaZulu-Natal strongly and that people should be careful. To their dismay, the voicenote surfaced. 

Ntombela said it might become a disciplinary matter for the councillor.

ANC KwaZulu-Natal provincial secretary Mdumiseni Ntuli and party spokesperson in the province Nhlakanipho Ntombela

DA councillor Nicole Graham said she had written to the speaker of the eThekwini municipality to complain about it in terms of the councillors' code of conduct. 

"I believe this voicenote to be misleading, dangerous and racially divisive. It also brings the municipality into disrepute. 

"Can you please also request departments to see how pervasive these ideas may have become in his ward/ area of influence? It could be very dangerous to have vulnerable people believing Covid is not real."

Graham said she was also considering laying a criminal complaint.

Comment was not immediately available from Mngadi because he did not answer his phone or respond to a message.

Municipal spokesperson Msawakhe Mayisela said he could not comment on it immediately.

The fifth generation of broadband networks has caused consternation in some quarters over its high frequency radio waves.

The infrastructure to enable higher internet speeds also looks different and people opposed to them believe there is a link between their installation and the coronavirus.

In the UK, many of the towers have been broken by people who have rejected them.

Do you want to know more about this topic? Sign up for one of News24's 33 newsletters to receive the information you want in your inbox. Special newsletters are available to subscribers.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
ancdurbankwazulu-natalcoronaviruspoliticshealth
Lottery
2 bag the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
The first Pfizer Covid vaccines have started rolling out in the UK. Will you be getting the Covid vaccine when it reaches SA?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, I will
46% - 13921 votes
No, I will not
39% - 11792 votes
Only if it is affordable
15% - 4498 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A new podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

28 Dec 2020

MISSING MATTHEW | A new podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
ZAR/USD
14.67
(-0.01)
ZAR/GBP
19.95
(+0.01)
ZAR/EUR
17.99
(+0.12)
ZAR/AUD
11.31
(-0.30)
ZAR/JPY
0.14
(+0.04)
Gold
1939.61
(-0.09)
Silver
27.29
(+0.56)
Platinum
1070.02
(-0.51)
Brent Crude
50.63
(-1.37)
Palladium
2370.01
(+0.73)
All Share
60479.42
(+1.80)
Top 40
55438.07
(+1.95)
Financial 15
11857.12
(-1.68)
Industrial 25
78397.80
(+0.64)
Resource 10
60626.42
(+5.30)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Ndlovu Youth Choir covers Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You

15 Dec 2020

FEEL GOOD | Ndlovu Youth Choir covers Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
Super School Apex High: 'We showed that we are willing to do whatever it takes'

27 Nov 2020

Super School Apex High: 'We showed that we are willing to do whatever it takes'
Meet our 2020 Teacher of the Year: Karla Swart

27 Nov 2020

Meet our 2020 Teacher of the Year: Karla Swart
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.20344.4) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo