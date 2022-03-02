19m ago

Luthuli House disbands ANC Mpumalanga PEC ahead of conference

Zintle Mahlati
ANC supporters.
Gallo Images/Sharon Seretlo
  • The ANC NWC resolved to disband the ANC PEC in Mpumalanga. 
  • An expired mandate was cited as the reason. 
  • The province was due to head for conference on 11 March. 

The ANC national working committee (NWC) has resolved to dissolve the Mpumalanga provincial executive committee (PEC). 

A task team has to be appointed to oversee the functions of the PEC. 

The task team has to ensure the province heads to a conference to elect new leadership, according to the letter penned by ANC treasurer-general Paul Mashatile, which was addressed to the ANC Mpumalanga PEC. 

The last time the ANC in Mpumalanga held a provincial conference was in 2015, when former provincial leader David Mabuza was at the helm.

The mandate for the current PEC has expired and the conference has to be held every four years, according to the ANC's constitution.  

The province had intended to hold a conference in 2020, but it did not take place because of political violence and the Covid-19 pandemic. 

The province had scheduled its conference to take place from 11 March, but it appears that date might be changed, News24 understands. 

News24 previously reported that the ANC NWC was mulling whether to disband the provincial structures in Mpumalanga and the Eastern Cape. 

ANC spokesperson Dakota Legoete sighted political violence as the reason behind the move. 

