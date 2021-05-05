27m ago

add bookmark

Luthuli House to verify ages of all ANCYL National Youth Task Team members amid suspicions

Qaanitah Hunter
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
The ANC Youth League national task team led by Nonceba Mhlauli and Joy Maimela.
The ANC Youth League national task team led by Nonceba Mhlauli and Joy Maimela.
PHOTO: Twitter/@FasihaHassan
  • The ANC is expected to verify that all members of the ANCYL National Youth Task Team are under the age of 35.
  • This comes amid concerns that some members are too old to be part of the body.
  • The task team was set up to rebuild the youth league.

The ANC's Luthuli House headquarters is trying to verify that all members who are part of the ANC Youth League (ANCYL) National Youth Task Team (NYTT) are young enough to be part of the task team.

This comes after the ANC's national working committee (NWC) heard on Monday that there were concerns in the newly established youth body that some members were misrepresenting their ages.

The NWC said in a statement:

The NWC reaffirmed the principle that members appointed to serve on the NYTT must comply with the provisions of the ANCYL constitution, including the age for membership, and called upon the ANC SGO (secretary-general's office) to attend to all matters of compliance at all levels of ANCYL structures.

Insiders said that there were suspicions that at least one member misrepresented his age by having two identity documents.

Another member of the ANCYL NYTT is said to have already turned 35, disqualifying him from the position.

READ | Thuthukile Zuma to head ANCYL's fundraising task team

The cut-off age for youth league members is 35. In the past, the age restriction was a bone of contention.

The previous leader of the ANCYL, Collen Maine, was famously elected on the eve of his 35th birthday, with him insisting that he was "34.5" and still eligible for the position.

When Maine's leadership collective was disbanded, a team of former youth league leaders were set up to rebuild the structure.

But the national executive committee (NEC) dissolved it after youth league members complained that they were being led by "eldership".

The NWC was said to have instructed ANC deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte to verify the ages of all members of the NYTT to ensure compliance.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
ancancyljohannesburggautengpoliticsgovernance
Lottery
R503k for one Daily Lotto player!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Is social media doing more harm than good?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, our children are exposed and we can't protect them
49% - 2893 votes
Yes, but social media is part of the new reality
46% - 2704 votes
No, it's great for growing a child's world view
5% - 301 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
USD/ZAR
14.44
(-0.2)
GBP/ZAR
20.07
(-0.1)
EUR/ZAR
17.32
(-0.3)
AUD/ZAR
11.16
(+0.1)
JPY/ZAR
0.13
(-0.2)
Gold
1,771.90
(-0.4)
Silver
26.13
(-1.4)
Platinum
1,215.50
(-1.9)
Brent Crude
68.88
(+2.0)
Palladium
2,997.50
(+0.4)
All Share
67,189
(+1.5)
Top 40
61,386
(+1.7)
Financial 15
12,279
(+1.6)
Industrial 25
85,737
(+1.4)
Resource 10
69,988
(+2.0)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town brothers dig deep to help supply local feeding projects

28 Apr

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town brothers dig deep to help supply local feeding projects
FEEL GOOD | Leap of faith: Car accident inspires Pretoria mom to start skin and...

23 Apr

FEEL GOOD | Leap of faith: Car accident inspires Pretoria mom to start skin and hair care brand
FEEL GOOD | Wimpy employee who went viral for her sensational singing voice...

22 Apr

FEEL GOOD | Wimpy employee who went viral for her sensational singing voice records song with DJ Tira
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21089.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo