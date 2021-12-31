1h ago

Luxury coach bus with damaged tyres, no front brakes impounded in Eastern Cape

Cebelihle Mthethwa
Luxury coach bus impounded on the M4 Freeway (Supplied)
  • A long distance bus has been impounded after it was found to have no front brakes, damaged tyres and an oil leak.
  • The bus company was given a R7 500 fine.
  • Six luxury coach buses have been taken off the road since the beginning of December.

A luxury coach bus with no front brakes and damaged tyres has been impounded in the Eastern Cape

The Eldo Coaches bus was travelling to Gqeberha and officials found that it had no front brakes, a damaged rear right tyre and an oil leak.

According to Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality traffic department, the  defective luxury coach bus was impounded at 10:15 on the M4 Freeway. It was carrying approximately 40 passengers.

The municipality said it was the sixth luxury coach bus taken off the road since the beginning of December.

Municipality spokesperson Kupido Baron said that three out out the six buses belonged to the same company, while the other three buses belonged to another company.

"We slapped the company with a R7 500 fine," Baron added.

Impounded
Luxury coach bus impounded on the M4 Freeway (Supplied)

The municipality also said 102 drunken drivers had been arrested since 1 December, with the eldest being a 72-year-old man. 

"He was pulled over in Ferguson Road two days before Christmas with a blood alcohol level of 0.78 g per 100ml," the municipality said in a statement.

