Mabuyane calls out splinter group within the ANC 'parading' as RET

ANC Eastern Cape chair Oscar Mabuyane has called for action against members undermining the judiciary.

Mabuyane also lambasted the radical economic transformation group within the ANC.

He pledged his support for the Zondo commission.





In a sharply worded address at a special provincial executive meeting, ANC Eastern Cape chair Oscar Mabuyane warned that he would act against party members "casting doubt on the judiciary".

During his opening address at the meeting on Monday, Mabuyane did not mince his words, condemning what he said appeared to be an "organised bloc or splinter group within the ANC parading themselves as radical economic transformation contingents".

"This highest form of ill-discipline that is hell-bent at undermining the leadership of the ANC elected at the 54th National Conference should be confronted and defeated. It is important that we remind comrades that our 54th National Conference resolved that: 'we publicly disassociate ourselves from anyone, whether business donor, supporter or member, accused of corruption or reported to be involved in corruption'.

"We will therefore be compelled to take action against those that continue to undermine our resolution on corruption and wrongdoing. This includes members of the ANC that are actively mobilising against the rule of law and casting doubt on our judiciary without substantiation or facts," he said.

This followed just days after ANC members marched to the Zondo commission on state capture calling for Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo to recuse himself as chair of the inquiry.

The grouping, commonly known as the radical economic transformation forces, led by the likes of MKMVA spokesperson Carl Niehaus, argued that former president Jacob Zuma would not get a fair hearing.

Zondo granted a summons against Zuma after the former president failed to appear before the commission, indicating that he was concerned over the health risks associated with the Covid-19 pandemic.



"As the PEC, we must express our full support for the Zondo commission into state capture and all other commissions that have been established to investigate corruption and other related crimes and as well as condemn all those that are mobilising against the commission," Mabuyane said.

The grouping also pledged support for secretary-general Ace Magashule after he told the media that a warrant of arrest was issued against him.

The Eastern Cape chair lambasted those within the ANC calling for an urgent mid-term conference.



"Let me use this opportunity to again stress that the NGC (national general council) will be convened, that it will carry out its tasks of determining and reviewing policies and programmes and deliberate on the reports of the NEC, and that it will be closed by President Cyril Ramaphosa," he said.

Magashule supporters, under the banner of "hands off Ace Magashule" called for an urgent NGC.

Last year, some within the party called for an early NGC to remove Ramaphosa.



The ANC's constitution, however, stated an NGC had the right to ratify, alter or rescind any decision taken by any of the constituent bodies, units or officials of the ANC, including the evaluation of the performance of NEC members.



It also stated that an NGC may fill vacancies in the NEC "provided that such vacancies do not exceed 50% of the executive".

"Whilst we are busy tearing each other apart and presenting the ANC as an organisation that is at war with itself, our people are without jobs, without food, without shelter. They don't have equal access to quality healthcare and quality education.

"They are without roads, water, electricity and other basic services. While we engage so passionately in factional fights, they are expecting an urgent and coherent post Covid-19 economic recovery plan that is premised on creating jobs and ending inequality.

"They expect to hear what plans we have to invest in productive sectors through stimulus packages and other avenues. These are the things we should think about and question whether or not we are worthy to be servants of our people, let alone being members and leaders of the glorious national liberation movement," Mabuyane said.







