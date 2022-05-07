32m ago

add bookmark

Mabuyane claims ANC EC 'more coherent, much stronger' but that party facing existential crises

accreditation
Jason Felix


  • Oscar Mabuyane, the outgoing ANC Eastern Cape chairperson, has delivered his last speech to party members before standing for re-election.
  • Mabuyane claims that during his tenure, he ensured that the party was more united and coherent.
  • He also stressed that every effort should be made to prevent a repeat of the violent 2017 conference.

Outgoing ANC Eastern Cape chairperson Oscar Mabuyane says, however uneven, he is handing over an organisation that is intact, united, more coherent, and much stronger.

According to Mabuyane, the ANC in the province was now in a position to lead transformation efforts and was also well equipped to advance the ANC's agenda.

In the same breath, Mabuyane highlighted rampant corruption, repurposing of the state to serve corrupt means, the trust deficit between South Africans and the ANC government, and rising social unrest as major challenges for the party.

He said:

The ANC is facing an existential crisis. If the movement does not dramatically change course, then the revolution will soon be in fundamental crisis.

On Saturday night, he delivered the ANC's Eastern Cape's political overview at the party's 9th elective conference, being held this weekend in East London.

"This has not been an easy journey, comrades, as we still need to engage and, where possible, explore the means to transform policy structures and institutions that benefit society, along with local communities and citizens," he said.

There is a fierce battle for political control of the province between Mabuyane and Babalo Madikizela, the outgoing treasurer.

The result of this contest was expected on Sunday.

READ | ANC Eastern Cape branches with 'questionable status' given go-ahead to participate in conference

During his address, Mabuyane also spoke out strongly against the simmering division between factions in the party.

He believed a faction could not represent the party and that groupings undermined and arrogated the authority and functioning of the organisation.

"Post congresses and conferences, no leader should represent a particular lobby group or section of the organisation - no faction should see itself through the leadership of the organisation.

"There can be no faction that represents the best interest of the organisation or people as a whole all factions are self-serving and petty. More importantly, factions undermine and arrogate the authority and functioning of the organisation to serve their vindictive and narrow interests," Mabuyane told delegates.

This was after last-ditch efforts to avoid a bruising contest were unsuccessful on Saturday. 

He also stressed that every effort should be made to prevent a repeat of the violent 2017 conference.


The violence broke out during the conference when delegates were in the process of adopting credentials.

"Those scenes were an insult to the heritage of the ANC, and they were an insult to the many leaders that our province produced over time who led the organisation with distinction.

"And indeed, comrades, the behaviour the people of our country witnessed during our eighth provincial conference was an insult to the masses of our people who are members, supporters and loyal voters of the ANC," he said.

Mabuyane also touched on the ANC's declining membership.

"It is now apparent that as evidenced by the recent local government elections, apathy in voting, quality of membership and leadership of the ANC, poorly performing government, proven corporate capture of the state and the weakening of state institutions," he said.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
ancbabalo madikizelaoscar mabuyanepolitics
Lottery
Lekker Friday for 3 Daily Lotto winners!
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Would you take a male contraceptive pill if it was proven to be safe? 
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes - it's about time!
70% - 10019 votes
No - I'm still worried about the side effects
30% - 4347 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: One step closer to the truth as the Senzo Meyiwa trial gets under way

30 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: One step closer to the truth as the Senzo Meyiwa trial gets under way
PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa promises KZN flood relief funds won't be stolen, but who believes...

23 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa promises KZN flood relief funds won't be stolen, but who believes him?
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: 'You see bodies on the side of the road' - journalists describe flooding horror

15 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: 'You see bodies on the side of the road' - journalists describe flooding horror
PODCAST | The Story: State of disaster lifted, but is govt using National Health Act to hold onto...

09 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: State of disaster lifted, but is govt using National Health Act to hold onto powers
PODCAST | The Story: Why has the rand strengthened despite global turmoil?

02 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: Why has the rand strengthened despite global turmoil?
Listen
Rand - Dollar
16.07
-0.6%
Rand - Pound
19.82
-0.4%
Rand - Euro
16.95
-0.5%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.37
-0.5%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-0.5%
Gold
1,883.86
+0.0%
Silver
22.36
0.0%
Palladium
2,053.36
0.0%
Platinum
964.50
0.0%
Brent Crude
112.39
+1.3%
Top 40
61,290
-2.6%
All Share
67,978
-2.5%
Resource 10
72,844
-2.8%
Industrial 25
74,632
-2.5%
Financial 15
15,318
-2.7%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Good Samaritan stylist transforms homeless people in miracle makeovers

10h ago

Good Samaritan stylist transforms homeless people in miracle makeovers
This local business only had one sewing machine, now they supply baby shoes to Clicks

11h ago

This local business only had one sewing machine, now they supply baby shoes to Clicks
Claremont woman gets 'cutting edge' eye surgery at Groote Schuur, in SA first

13h ago

Claremont woman gets 'cutting edge' eye surgery at Groote Schuur, in SA first
Raped, tortured and kidnapped as a child - Congolese war refugee overcomes odds to...

14h ago

Raped, tortured and kidnapped as a child - Congolese war refugee overcomes odds to graduate from NMU
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22125.11) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact us
Iab Logo