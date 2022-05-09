Mabuyane reiterates backing for Ramaphosa, denies purging opponents

Oscar Mabuyane has been re-elected as the chairperson of the ANC in the Eastern Cape.

His political victory, with big margins at the provincial congress, may spark fears of a pending reshuffle of his cabinet.

Mabuyane, known as strong backer of President Cyril Ramaphosa, reiterated his past sentiments for the ANC President to continue leading the party for a second term.

Newly elected ANC Eastern Cape leader Oscar Mabuyane has given the clearest indication that the province would support a second term for ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa.

Soon after his re-election as Eastern Cape chairperson, Mabuyane, and the newly elected provincial leaders held a media briefing.

"The ANC cannot survive this chop and changes [sic] and the notion of kingmakers. We are supporting the principle," he said, adding that support for Ramaphosa ensures continuity in the party.

The Eastern Cape was expected to fully endorse Ramaphosa's bid to be re-elected as ANC president, but fractures in the province means he will not enjoy the full backing of delegates.

A Mabuyane win is seen likely to boost Ramaphosa and his close allies.

Mabuyane said the conference resembled the violent 2017 conference that led to chairs flying at one stage.

That 2017 conference played a significant role in Ramaphosa securing the ANC's presidency.

Eastern Cape conference delegates spent hours discussing credentials, with some aligned to his rival Babalo Madikizela pushing for some branches to be excluded from the conference.

He reiterated that working towards unity in the party remains imperative.

He said:

We are not here by fluke; it was born out of hard work. We have been working with these structures, but it is the responsibility of the leadership to extend the olive branch. You are not elected to lead an organisation. It is [the] ANC when you are able to lead all regions [in] the issues. As you wake up tomorrow, there will be no problem with unity.

Mabuyane also refuted allegations that he plans to purge those who opposed him, most notably his leading contender Madikizela who serves as public works MEC.

"All lobby groups must come to an end. We don't want any situation of people doing some funny things. We are going to be fair and straightforward and ensure that people respect the ANC," he said.

However, Madikizela has since indicated his intention to leave government.

Asked what he will be doing differently in his second term, Mabuyane said, "We are here to ensure a strong governance of the Eastern Cape. If you don't do your work, then you must be removed. We can't use factions as a refuge camp, you will be assessed like any other member of the ANC."

Newly elected provincial secretary Lulama Ngcukayitobi said the province has a new vehicle to drive unity.

Indication of a reshuffle

The province headed into the conference divided, and Mabuyane indicated that he was likely to reshuffle his cabinet.

There were also rumours that he was intent on purging people who opposed him.

Those who challenged his victory form part of his executive. Mabuyane and Ngcukayitobi justified a need for a reshuffle to purge the ANC of corrupt and incompetent members.

"Yes, no personal purging, but the ANC is in the process of purging itself of wrongdoing, factionalism and corruption and people who are not prepared to serve the people. The premier of the Eastern Cape must assess the performance of his cabinet and therefore advise the ANC," Ngcukayitobi said.

Mabuyane said, "There will be no reshuffling, but there will be an assessment of performance. There is no purging."

Ramaphosa was expected to give a closing address at the conference on Monday.





