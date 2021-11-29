56m ago

Mabuza accuser digs in his heels, refuses to apologise

accreditation
Zintle Mahlati
Deputy President David Mabuza. (Picture: Masi Losi /Gallo Images / Sunday Times)
  • A civil activist from Mpumalanga faces a possible lawsuit from Deputy President David Mabuza after accusing him of being the mastermind behind political killings in the province.
  • Pompie Letwaba was given until Monday afternoon to apologise to the former Mpumalanga premier.
  • Letwaba insists he will not apologise and will meet Mabuza in court.

The man who faces a possible lawsuit from Deputy President David Mabuza is adamant he will not withdraw a string of allegations he has levelled against the former Mpumalanga premier.

Pompie Letwaba, a prominent activist from Mpumalanga, was given until close of business on Monday to apologise to Mabuza.

Letwaba has long alleged the deputy president was at the centre of assassination attempts and murders in Mpumalanga's political circle. 

However, it was his recent television appearance that raised Mabuza's ire.

His attorneys, Stein Scop, sent a letter to Letwaba on Thursday evening warning him he faced a High Court application to gag him from accusing Mabuza of unfounded allegations.

Letwaba could also face a punitive damage order if he did not apologise publicly and he should also give an undertaking he would not repeat the allegations.

On Monday, he remained adamant he would not apologise to Mabuza.

He claimed his utterances about the deputy president were part of his civil duty to hold him accountable for his actions.

Letwaba listed various murders that have taken place in Mpumalanga since 2009, included the killing of former Mbombela speaker Jimmy Mohlala.

"I am not going to apologise today and in future. I am not going to account for making the deputy president account for his 'misgovernance' of the Mpumalanga province.

He told News24:

I am simply exercising my democratic rights as a citizen of this country in holding the deputy president accountable for the general lawlessness that took place in Mpumalanga during his tenure.

Letwaba has produced no evidence supporting his claims of Mabuza being behind political killings in the province. He added he would only do so in court.

The activist insisted he would meet the former Mpumalanga premier in court.

"I am most prepared to meet in court and I will divulge more in court because I will be on the witness stand. They say D-Day is today and I will not be writing anything to them," Letwaba said.

News24 reached out to Mabuza's lawyers and a response will be added once received. 

