7m ago

add bookmark

Mabuza, after receiving medical treatment in Russia, says SA health system is strong

accreditation
Jason Felix
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Deputy President David Mabuza photographed during a visit to the Biovac manufacturing facility in Cape Town.
Deputy President David Mabuza photographed during a visit to the Biovac manufacturing facility in Cape Town.
Gallo Images/Misha Jordaan
  • Deputy President David Mabuza says SA's healthcare system is strong.
  • Mabuza's comments come three weeks after he returned from Russia, where he received medical treatment.
  • On Thursday, he made his first appearance in Parliament since returning to the country.

South Africa's battered healthcare system has faced several pandemics, but it remains strong, says Deputy President David Mabuza, who recently received medical treatment in Russia.

On Thursday, Mabuza answered questions in the National Council of Provinces in his first session since returning to the country earlier this month.

DA MP Delmaine Christians asked Mabuza whether the Covid-19 pandemic had set back the strides made to reduce the HIV/Aids death toll.

READ | The cat is back: Deputy President DD Mabuza expected back from Russia on Wednesday

Mabuza, who is also chairperson of the South African National Aids Council, said he was proud of SA's public health system.

He said:

We have weathered the storm. We are dealing with a number of pandemics, but this system is still remaining strong. This system is standing even today. We have been able to enrol a number of people on our anti-retroviral therapy. It's a huge undertaking, and our people have responded.

While Mabuza's absence for over five weeks caused a storm with opposition parties, his office said his duties continued.

READ | Cabinet reshuffle: Meet your new ministers of health, defence and in the presidency

Mabuza was initially said to be on leave for two weeks, but ended up being out of the country for over a month to receive treatment in Russia.

During Thursday's sitting, DA MPs, particularly, made several references to Mabuza's trip to Russia, which he ignored.

Mabuza, instead, focused on the questions he was asked.

"We must give credit where it is due - maybe criticise where it is due, but it must be fair. There are serious pandemics that seek to disrupt our social cohesion, especially gender-based violence. There is a scourge of rape and, if we look at our figures, more young girls are infected," he said.

READ | DD Mabuza not taking any chances with physical meetings after returning to SA

On the matter of HIV infections, Mabuza said there were behavioural issues which South Africans must desist from.

"Prevention is better than cure. Our people must use condoms and try and be faithful in their relationships. Abstain if they are not ready to enter into these serious types of relationships, so that all of us work towards prevention. It talks to our human behaviour, the same with Covid-19. It talks to our human behaviour," Mabuza said.

He also said the Covid-19 pandemic had impacted the country's response to HIV, especially its ability to achieve the 1999 target to ensure that 90% of South Africans living with HIV know their status, and that all those diagnosed receive anti-retroviral therapy by 2020.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
david mabuzahealth
Lottery
2 scoop the Daily Lotto jackpot!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Should the October school holiday be cancelled?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
No! Teachers and students need the break
34% - 3709 votes
Yes, everyone needs to pick up the pace to pass this year
54% - 5898 votes
Surely another plan can be made?
12% - 1331 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Jason Rohde appeal - what does his future hold?

21 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Jason Rohde appeal - what does his future hold?
PODCAST | The Story: Vaccine hesitancy may prolong Covid-19 pandemic

14 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Vaccine hesitancy may prolong Covid-19 pandemic
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Is Ramaphosa reshuffling deck chairs on the Titanic?

07 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Is Ramaphosa reshuffling deck chairs on the Titanic?
PODCAST | The Story: Surviving Covid-19 and unrest: - will our economy ever recover?

31 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Surviving Covid-19 and unrest: - will our economy ever recover?
PODCAST | The Story: Why did SA's security agencies fail to avert the looting chaos?

24 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Why did SA's security agencies fail to avert the looting chaos?
view
Rand - Dollar
14.91
+0.3%
Rand - Pound
20.44
+0.7%
Rand - Euro
17.53
+0.4%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.80
+0.7%
Rand - Yen
0.14
+0.3%
Gold
1,793.82
+0.2%
Silver
23.59
-1.1%
Palladium
2,397.00
-1.4%
Platinum
982.75
-1.7%
Brent Crude
72.25
+1.7%
Top 40
60,855
-0.6%
All Share
67,069
-0.6%
Resource 10
66,403
-0.9%
Industrial 25
83,476
-0.7%
Financial 15
14,250
+0.2%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Restaurant staff sing and chant after customer leaves an R85k tip

14 Aug

FEEL GOOD | Restaurant staff sing and chant after customer leaves an R85k tip
FEEL GOOD | Miracle dog overcomes deadly canine parvovirus

11 Aug

FEEL GOOD | Miracle dog overcomes deadly canine parvovirus
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town customer leaves restaurant staff members a R20K tip

10 Aug

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town customer leaves restaurant staff members a R20K tip
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21225.5) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo