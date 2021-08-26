Mabuza, after receiving medical treatment in Russia, says SA health system is strong

Deputy President David Mabuza says SA's healthcare system is strong.

Mabuza's comments come three weeks after he returned from Russia, where he received medical treatment.

On Thursday, he made his first appearance in Parliament since returning to the country.

South Africa's battered healthcare system has faced several pandemics, but it remains strong, says Deputy President David Mabuza, who recently received medical treatment in Russia.



On Thursday, Mabuza answered questions in the National Council of Provinces in his first session since returning to the country earlier this month.

DA MP Delmaine Christians asked Mabuza whether the Covid-19 pandemic had set back the strides made to reduce the HIV/Aids death toll.

Mabuza, who is also chairperson of the South African National Aids Council, said he was proud of SA's public health system.

He said:

We have weathered the storm. We are dealing with a number of pandemics, but this system is still remaining strong. This system is standing even today. We have been able to enrol a number of people on our anti-retroviral therapy. It's a huge undertaking, and our people have responded.

While Mabuza's absence for over five weeks caused a storm with opposition parties, his office said his duties continued.



Mabuza was initially said to be on leave for two weeks, but ended up being out of the country for over a month to receive treatment in Russia.



During Thursday's sitting, DA MPs, particularly, made several references to Mabuza's trip to Russia, which he ignored.

Mabuza, instead, focused on the questions he was asked.

"We must give credit where it is due - maybe criticise where it is due, but it must be fair. There are serious pandemics that seek to disrupt our social cohesion, especially gender-based violence. There is a scourge of rape and, if we look at our figures, more young girls are infected," he said.

On the matter of HIV infections, Mabuza said there were behavioural issues which South Africans must desist from.

"Prevention is better than cure. Our people must use condoms and try and be faithful in their relationships. Abstain if they are not ready to enter into these serious types of relationships, so that all of us work towards prevention. It talks to our human behaviour, the same with Covid-19. It talks to our human behaviour," Mabuza said.

He also said the Covid-19 pandemic had impacted the country's response to HIV, especially its ability to achieve the 1999 target to ensure that 90% of South Africans living with HIV know their status, and that all those diagnosed receive anti-retroviral therapy by 2020.