1h ago

add bookmark

Mabuza asks for space for ANC to 'deal' with its reinstatement of rape-accused leader

Jan Gerber
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Deputy President David Mabuza (Jan Gerber, News24)
Deputy President David Mabuza (Jan Gerber, News24)
  • The ANC should be allowed to "deal with the matter" of its Mpumalanga PEC reinstating a rape-accused member, said Deputy President David Mabuza.
  • This, after DA MP Nazley Sharif asked him to explain to rape survivors how his party allowed this.
  • "Deputy President, with all due respect, that answer was not good enough," said FF Plus MP Heloïse Denner.

The ANC should be allowed to "deal with the matter" of it reinstating to its Mpumalanga provincial executive committee (PEC), a man accused of raping two minors, said Deputy President David Mabuza.

In September, the Mpumalanga ANC PEC suspended the former MEC after he was arrested for allegedly raping his two daughters. He is currently out on R20 000 bail.

On Wednesday, it emerged that the ANC PEC in Mpumalanga reinstated the alleged rapist, whose bail conditions had also been relaxed to allow him to work for the party. He cannot be named to protect the identity of the two eight-year-old alleged victims.  

Mabuza, a former premier of Mpumalanga, answered questions in the National Assembly on Thursday. The final question of the virtual, hybrid plenary dealt with gender-based violence.

READ | ANCWL slams 'careless decision' of Mpumalanga ANC reinstating rape-accused leader

In one of the follow-up questions, DA MP Nazley Sharif said the ANC continuously tried to claim the ethical and moral high ground, "to no avail".

"In fact, it is absolutely tragic to watch as the ANC consistently shows its hypocrisy. GBV is not a game the ANC can play around with. So, please, honourable deputy president, why has your ANC reinstated an alleged perpetrator as PEC member in Mpumalanga, who is alleged to have raped his two daughters? Noting, that the reinstatement has led to the relaxation of his bail conditions.

"Please explain to South African women and girls, right now, who are survivors of rape, why your ANC allowed him back before the law was allowed to take its course while ignoring the pain of his [alleged] victims."

Sharif said:

Please explain to South African women and girls, right now, who are survivors of rape, why your ANC allowed him back before the law was allowed to take its course while ignoring the pain of his [alleged] victims.

Mabuza replied: "Honourable member, I understand very well your concern about that decision about the provincial executive committee of the ANC to readmit a member that is alleged to have raped two young children.

"Well, it is a matter that affects the ANC, and you are correct to raise your concern. But let us allow the ANC to deal with that matter."

He said everyone should be very sensitive to issues that affect women and children.

"Whatever your status in society, it is very important that we shall respect women, we shall respect girl children," he said.

"Now, let's allow the ANC to deal with that matter. However, your concern is well-placed. Thank you very much."

He said:

Now, let's allow the ANC to deal with that matter. However, your concern is well placed. Thank you very much.

FF Plus MP Heloïse Denner said, shaking her head: "Deputy president, with all due respect, that answer was not good enough."

She said President Cyril Ramaphosa said ANC office bearers accused of corruption and fraud should stand aside, and asked whether it shouldn't even be more so the case for members accused of GBV. Mabuza said it was the same question.

"I understand, really, the concern coming from women. The decision by that PEC is a concern to everyone. But I'm saying, without really deliberating on that decision, because, it's a decision made by an ANC structure, which is a matter the ANC must deal with. Can we allow space for the ANC to deal with that matter?

"But of course, as leaders in government, um, we are standing ready to fight the scourge of gender-based violence, right from our political parties where we come from we must lead by example and we are calling for that, that all of us, in those parties where we come from, we must lead by example.

"Therefore, that is why I'm saying, your concern as members of this house, about that decision of the ANC, it is well placed, and it is for the ANC to deal with that problem. Thank you very much."

Did you know you can comment on this article? Subscribe to News24 and add your voice to the conversation.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
parliamentancdavid mabuzagbv
Lottery
1 person scoops the Daily Lotto prize
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
When planning for the Black Friday sales do you:
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Save, research and plan ahead, preparing to make the most of it?
7% - 985 votes
Wait and see what looks like a good deal on the day?
14% - 1871 votes
Have no interest in spending more money this year?
79% - 10513 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: When prophets and politics collide

20 Nov

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: When prophets and politics collide
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Jail on the cards for Ace?

13 Nov

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Jail on the cards for Ace?
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is American democracy in danger?

06 Nov

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is American democracy in danger?
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: John Steenhuisen vs Mbali Ntuli - countdown to DA elective conference

30 Oct

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: John Steenhuisen vs Mbali Ntuli - countdown to DA elective conference
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Money for nothing, but how do we correct the corruption ship?

23 Oct

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Money for nothing, but how do we correct the corruption ship?
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 4: Revival

15 Oct

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 4: Revival
view
ZAR/USD
15.21
(-0.66)
ZAR/GBP
20.31
(-0.41)
ZAR/EUR
18.13
(-0.65)
ZAR/AUD
11.20
(-0.67)
ZAR/JPY
0.15
(-0.83)
Gold
1809.97
(+0.12)
Silver
23.32
(-0.11)
Platinum
963.00
(+0.45)
Brent Crude
48.73
(+1.57)
Palladium
2369.00
(+2.48)
All Share
57923.69
(+0.31)
Top 40
53084.13
(+0.27)
Financial 15
11645.28
(+0.04)
Industrial 25
79993.34
(+0.20)
Resource 10
52790.93
(+0.35)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
forsubscribers
FEEL GOOD | KZN petrol attendant lends desperate mom his car without even asking...

24 Nov

FEEL GOOD | KZN petrol attendant lends desperate mom his car without even asking her name
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | 9-year-old SA conservationist says it would be 'epic' to clean beaches...

18 Nov

FEEL GOOD | 9-year-old SA conservationist says it would be 'epic' to clean beaches with Lewis Hamilton
FEEL GOOD | Mother of twins defies poverty to return to university

13 Nov

FEEL GOOD | Mother of twins defies poverty to return to university
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20330.4) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo