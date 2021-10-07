49m ago

Mabuza backs Ramaphosa's decision to issue police boss Khehla Sitole with notice of suspension

Deputy President David Mabuza Photo:Christopher Moagi
  • Deputy President, David Mabuza supports President Cyril Ramaphosa’s decision to issue National Police Commissioner Khehla Sitole with a notice of suspension. 
  • Mabuza said he was sure Ramaphosa had thoroughly thought through the decision; and that it was not motivated by "petty conflicts" between Sitole and his detractors. 
  • Mabuza's comments come after the office of the presidency confirmed that Ramaphosa had issued Sitole with a notice of suspension.

Deputy President David Mabuza has come out in support of President Cyril Ramaphosa's decision to issue National Police Commissioner Khehla Sitole with a notice of suspension.

Speaking to the media while on the ANC campaign trail in Soshanguve, north of Pretoria, Mabuza said: "I always believe in his wisdom. He is a man that is really above petty conflicts, so if he saw it fit to suspend Sitole, then it was prudent to do so." 

He added that the decision rested solely with the president, but reiterated that he was fully behind Ramaphosa on the matter. 

Mabuza's comments come after the office of the presidency having confirmed on Thursday that Ramaphosa had, in terms of Section 8(3) of the Police Act, invited Sitole to make representations in response to the president's notice to suspend him.

According to the presidency, Ramaphosa wrote to Sitole on 20 September and informed him that the impending suspension was in relation to "allegations of the failure by the commissioner to assist the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID)" in its investigations.

"These allegations emerged publicly and became the subject of a finding by Judge Norman Davis in the Pretoria High Court," said the statement. 

A scathing judgment, handed down on 13 January by Davis in the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria, found that Sitole and his two deputies, Francinah Vuma and Lebeoana Tsumani, had placed the interests of the governing party, the ANC, ahead of those of the country.

News24 previously reported that Davis ruled that the three had effectively blocked a string of corruption investigations that were spearheaded by the IPID.

Among these was a probe into an aborted attempt by police to splurge R45 million on a spying device known as a "grabber" - at a staggeringly inflated price - on the eve of the ANC's 2017 Nasrec elective conference. IPID investigators alleged that the purchase was merely a cover to launder money to buy off voting delegates and swing the outcome in favour of Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma.

ANC intensifying efforts to regain Tshwane

Meanwhile, the ANC was leaving nothing to chance in its attempts to win back the Tshwane metro as Mabuza made his third visit to the city in the past week. 

He was back in the capital city on Thursday to drum up support ahead of the 1 November polls after he visited Mamelodi on 30 September and again mobilised the people of Hammanskraal to vote for the ANC on Sunday. 

The ANC deputy president admitted that there was infighting in the party, but assured communities that the party was undergoing a period of renewal where the leaders had now committed to "lead the party with integrity and serve the people". 

"We will do better and fix a lot of things," said Mabuza.

He added that the party was aware of the fact that "in 2016 people stayed away and never went to vote" but urged them to no longer take such a stance, but to go out in their numbers and vote the ANC back into government in the metro.

