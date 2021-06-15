58m ago

add bookmark

Mabuza denies his foundation received donations from Eskom or companies working for it

accreditation
Jan Gerber
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
David Mabuza.
David Mabuza.
Gallo Images
  • Deputy President David Mabuza denied his foundation received a donation from General Electric through Eskom.
  • News24 reported last month that law enforcement agencies in South Africa and the US are probing the alleged donation of R30 million.
  • Mabuza challenged anyone with information to take it to law enforcement agencies while answering questions in the NCOP on Tuesday.  

Deputy President David Mabuza has denied his foundation received a donation from Eskom or any company that did work for the power utility, like General Electric (GE).

Last month, News24 reported, as part of its series of exposes called The Eskom Files, a multi-disciplinary investigation by law enforcement agencies in South Africa and the US was probing the "strategic donation" of R30 million by the American multinational GE through Eskom to Mabuza's DD Mabuza Foundation.

During the National Council of Provinces' question session with Mabuza on Tuesday, DA MP Tim Brauteseth said: "Honourable Deputy President, since the promulgation of the PFMA, some 20 years ago, your inept and corrupt government continuously enacts new legislation or new plans to deal with corruption, sadly to no effect at all.

READ | Editorial: If Eskom fails, SA fails

"A case in point is the strategic donation from General Electric, channelled via Eskom to the DD Mabuza Foundation, which seems to indicate the going price for overcoming pesky empowerment regulations.

"How will your latest reassurances to this House today prove to be any different from your promises before?"

Almost smiling, Mabuza answered: "I think we must try and correct what the honourable member is saying about, uhm, the DD Mabuza Foundation having received a donation from Eskom, aaah, if I'm correct, a company that is doing work for Eskom, called General Electric.

"To the honourable member and to all South Africans, that has not happened."

He said his foundation had not received a donation from Eskom or any company working for Eskom.

The Eskom Files | Find all related stories

Mabuza added the foundation's account was open for anyone to scrutinise, saying what he always said when allegations of corruption were levelled against him: "If there is anyone who's got information to the contrary, we'll request that person to approach the law enforcement agencies.

"No money has been received in that foundation. No request has been made to any company to donate. It's quite strange that people can come and just give you a donation having not requested for that donation," he said, adding:

So, we want to put it very clear that that matter does not exist. But if there is anyone like the honourable member, who looks like he has got information, he can approach the law enforcement agencies so that the right thing is done.

He added the ANC government - "especially under the leadership of President Ramaphosa" - has worked hard to rebuild law enforcement institutions, which must be credited for their good work fighting corruption.

"Of course, there might be incidences that we can see. We must also help these institutions. We must also report incidences of corruption so that we help them to really deal with corruption.

"Talking about corruption does not end corruption," Mabuza said.

"Corruption must be dealt with by the relevant institutions so that it's a thing of the past."

News24's earlier report referred to a letter in which former senior Eskom executive Frans Sithole told GE it would make a "strategic donation to the DD Mabuza Foundation" of R30 million. At the time, Mabuza was Mpumalanga's premier.

GE was a principal contractor for turbines during the construction of the Kusile power station in Mpumalanga.

The Hawks last month confirmed they were investigating the case.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
eskomdavid mabuzaeskom filescorruption
Lottery
3 bag the jackpot in the Daily Lotto!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
When and why would you have your or your partner's sperm count checked?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
That's an unnecessary procedure
17% - 651 votes
As soon as we decide to start a family
7% - 275 votes
Only if we're struggling to conceive
76% - 2968 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's fate hangs in the balance

12 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's fate hangs in the balance
PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 5 - Southern Africa's assassinations crisis

10 Jun

PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 5 - Southern Africa's assassinations crisis
PODCAST | The Story: Pressure mounts on Zweli Mkhize amid Covid-19 corruption scandal

05 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Pressure mounts on Zweli Mkhize amid Covid-19 corruption scandal
PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 4: The disturbing role of SA's taxi industry in assassinations

03 Jun

PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 4: The disturbing role of SA's taxi industry in assassinations
PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 3 - The curious case of Vusi 'Khekhe' Mathibela

27 May

PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 3 - The curious case of Vusi 'Khekhe' Mathibela
PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Exploring the assassination of Wandile Bozwana

01 Jun

PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Exploring the assassination of Wandile Bozwana
view
Rand - Dollar
13.80
-0.1%
Rand - Pound
19.43
+0.1%
Rand - Euro
16.73
-0.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.60
+0.2%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.1%
Gold
1,853.82
-0.7%
Silver
27.53
-1.2%
Palladium
2,761.50
+0.2%
Platinum
1,151.74
-1.4%
Brent Crude
72.86
+0.2%
Top 40
61,062
-1.0%
All Share
67,311
-0.9%
Resource 10
64,119
-2.2%
Industrial 25
88,248
+0.0%
Financial 15
13,596
-0.9%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | APPmazing! Cape Flats partners invent app that makes users more...

10 Jun

FEEL GOOD | APPmazing! Cape Flats partners invent app that makes users more employable
Endangered tortoise Agatha does her bit for conservation - 2 eggs at a time

09 Jun

Endangered tortoise Agatha does her bit for conservation - 2 eggs at a time
FEEL GOOD | Activist on a mission to change perceptions about Mitchells Plain and...

08 Jun

FEEL GOOD | Activist on a mission to change perceptions about Mitchells Plain and the Cape Flats
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Tokyo Olympics
SA sprint star Simbine storms to Diamond League victory in Italy

11 Jun

SA sprint star Simbine storms to Diamond League victory in Italy
Australia set for Olympic swim trials as 'perverts' row makes waves

11 Jun

Australia set for Olympic swim trials as 'perverts' row makes waves
Tokyo-bound Naveen Daries says SA gymnastics on the rise as she books dream...

11 Jun

Tokyo-bound Naveen Daries says SA gymnastics on the rise as she books dream Olympic spot
PICTURES | Sascoc unveil Team SA kit for Tokyo Olympics, Paralympics

10 Jun 2021

PICTURES | Sascoc unveil Team SA kit for Tokyo Olympics, Paralympics
Caster's Tokyo Olympics bid dealt a huge blow after African Champs cancellation

07 Jun 2021

Caster's Tokyo Olympics bid dealt a huge blow after African Champs cancellation
Bromell clocks world-leading 9.77sec in 100m in Florida

06 Jun

Bromell clocks world-leading 9.77sec in 100m in Florida
Jamaican star Fraser-Pryce becomes second fastest woman in 100m history

05 Jun

Jamaican star Fraser-Pryce becomes second fastest woman in 100m history
Olympic swim champ Chalmers admits Covid-hit Tokyo a 'bit scary'

05 Jun

Olympic swim champ Chalmers admits Covid-hit Tokyo a 'bit scary'
Stedman Gans returns for Blitzboks, eyes Tokyo Olympics berth

04 Jun

Stedman Gans returns for Blitzboks, eyes Tokyo Olympics berth
Olympics chief says cancellation unlikely as 10 000 volunteers quit

03 Jun

Olympics chief says cancellation unlikely as 10 000 volunteers quit
Japanese city of Kurume cancels hosting of Kenyan pre-Olympic training

02 Jun

Japanese city of Kurume cancels hosting of Kenyan pre-Olympic training
SA's new sprint star Shaun Maswanganyi qualifies for double at July's Olympics

31 May

SA's new sprint star Shaun Maswanganyi qualifies for double at July's Olympics
Semenya fails in second attempt to qualify for Tokyo Olympics

28 May

Semenya fails in second attempt to qualify for Tokyo Olympics
SA cyclist Moolman-Pasio confident Tokyo Olympics will go ahead, aims for 'top...

28 May

SA cyclist Moolman-Pasio confident Tokyo Olympics will go ahead, aims for 'top result'
Japan extends coronavirus emergency until month before Olympics

28 May

Japan extends coronavirus emergency until month before Olympics
Naveen Daries makes SA gymnastics history by qualifying for Tokyo Olympics

27 May 2021

Naveen Daries makes SA gymnastics history by qualifying for Tokyo Olympics
After missing out on Rio 2016, SA Hockey hails Tokyo Olympics inclusion

27 May

After missing out on Rio 2016, SA Hockey hails Tokyo Olympics inclusion
No Wayde, Caster yet in SA Olympic squad, hockey men and women are off to Tokyo

27 May

No Wayde, Caster yet in SA Olympic squad, hockey men and women are off to Tokyo
EXCLUSIVE | SA sprint sensation Akani Simbine on track for Tokyo podium: 'No one...

26 May

EXCLUSIVE | SA sprint sensation Akani Simbine on track for Tokyo podium: 'No one has the upper hand'
'No change' on Olympics, Japan says after US virus travel warning

25 May

'No change' on Olympics, Japan says after US virus travel warning
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21161.7) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo