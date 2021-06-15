Mabuza denies his foundation received donations from Eskom or companies working for it

Deputy President David Mabuza denied his foundation received a donation from General Electric through Eskom.

News24 reported last month that law enforcement agencies in South Africa and the US are probing the alleged donation of R30 million.

Mabuza challenged anyone with information to take it to law enforcement agencies while answering questions in the NCOP on Tuesday.

Deputy President David Mabuza has denied his foundation received a donation from Eskom or any company that did work for the power utility, like General Electric (GE).

Last month, News24 reported, as part of its series of exposes called The Eskom Files, a multi-disciplinary investigation by law enforcement agencies in South Africa and the US was probing the "strategic donation" of R30 million by the American multinational GE through Eskom to Mabuza's DD Mabuza Foundation.

During the National Council of Provinces' question session with Mabuza on Tuesday, DA MP Tim Brauteseth said: "Honourable Deputy President, since the promulgation of the PFMA, some 20 years ago, your inept and corrupt government continuously enacts new legislation or new plans to deal with corruption, sadly to no effect at all.

"A case in point is the strategic donation from General Electric, channelled via Eskom to the DD Mabuza Foundation, which seems to indicate the going price for overcoming pesky empowerment regulations.

"How will your latest reassurances to this House today prove to be any different from your promises before?"

Almost smiling, Mabuza answered: "I think we must try and correct what the honourable member is saying about, uhm, the DD Mabuza Foundation having received a donation from Eskom, aaah, if I'm correct, a company that is doing work for Eskom, called General Electric.

"To the honourable member and to all South Africans, that has not happened."

He said his foundation had not received a donation from Eskom or any company working for Eskom.

Mabuza added the foundation's account was open for anyone to scrutinise, saying what he always said when allegations of corruption were levelled against him: "If there is anyone who's got information to the contrary, we'll request that person to approach the law enforcement agencies.

"No money has been received in that foundation. No request has been made to any company to donate. It's quite strange that people can come and just give you a donation having not requested for that donation," he said, adding:

So, we want to put it very clear that that matter does not exist. But if there is anyone like the honourable member, who looks like he has got information, he can approach the law enforcement agencies so that the right thing is done.

He added the ANC government - "especially under the leadership of President Ramaphosa" - has worked hard to rebuild law enforcement institutions, which must be credited for their good work fighting corruption.

"Of course, there might be incidences that we can see. We must also help these institutions. We must also report incidences of corruption so that we help them to really deal with corruption.

"Talking about corruption does not end corruption," Mabuza said.

"Corruption must be dealt with by the relevant institutions so that it's a thing of the past."

News24's earlier report referred to a letter in which former senior Eskom executive Frans Sithole told GE it would make a "strategic donation to the DD Mabuza Foundation" of R30 million. At the time, Mabuza was Mpumalanga's premier.

GE was a principal contractor for turbines during the construction of the Kusile power station in Mpumalanga.

The Hawks last month confirmed they were investigating the case.