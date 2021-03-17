56m ago

add bookmark

Mabuza explains how expropriation forms part of govt's land reform programme

Jan Gerber
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
David Mabuza.
David Mabuza.
Gallo Images
  • Deputy President David Mabuza says the government will use expropriation without compensation to resolve land restitution claims.
  • In the interim, the government will continue to settle claims by paying for it.
  • The government will also use state-owned land for redistribution.

The government will use expropriation without compensation to resolve land restitution claims, Deputy President David Mabuza said when answering questions in the National Assembly on Wednesday.

"Expropriation without compensation is just one available tool that will be utilised in the land reform programme," Mabuza said in response to a question from the EFF.

He said there are many such tools utilised by the government.

FACT CHECK | Expropriations Bill: Will the state be able to seize everything you own? 

"Some land is going to be purchased for redistribution," he said.

"The land that is in question for expropriation is restitution land, because the land has been claimed by claimants." He added:

"We are not going to wait until all legislative processes are in place before we can transfer land from those who own the land to the claimants."

He added that Parliament was seized with amending Section 25 of the Constitution to allow expropriation without compensation and processing the Expropriation Bill.

"We are going to continue to settle claims, so there is no standstill in the process."

He reminded the House that President Cyril Ramaphosa said land reform must be done in terms of the Constitution.

"You've got a duty as Parliament to stand up and hurry up the amendment to the Constitution," he said.

Extend

Just the day before, the National Assembly unanimously agreed to again extend the deadline of the ad hoc committee amending Section 25 - this time to 21 May.

It was to allow the committee to hear oral representations from, among others, AfriForum and Black First Land First.

The committee lapsed last year after its work was hamstrung by the Covid-19 pandemic, but it was later re-established. Thereafter, its initial deadline was extended.

Mabuza also said the government will make state-owned land available for redistribution.

"Land that is in the hands of the state… we are going to give it to the people."

He said this includes prime land in Cape Town, owned by the Department of Defence, which will be used for resettlement.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
david mabuzaparliamentland expropriation
Lottery
2 players scoop the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
When a Covid-19 vaccine for under 16's becomes available, will you be taking your children to get it?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, immediately!
38% - 5978 votes
I'll wait to see how others respond
25% - 3963 votes
No, I don't think they need it
37% - 5777 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
USD/ZAR
14.89
(-0.1)
GBP/ZAR
20.64
(-0.1)
EUR/ZAR
17.72
(+0.0)
AUD/ZAR
11.47
(-0.5)
JPY/ZAR
0.14
(-0.2)
Gold
1,727.61
(-0.2)
Silver
25.96
(+0.1)
Platinum
1,200.00
(-1.3)
Brent Crude
68.39
(-0.7)
Palladium
2,552.50
(+2.1)
All Share
66,495
(-1.2)
Top 40
60,810
(-1.3)
Financial 15
12,371
(-1.7)
Industrial 25
86,603
(-0.3)
Resource 10
67,134
(-2.4)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | UKZN team breaks African rocket altitude record

11 Mar

FEEL GOOD | UKZN team breaks African rocket altitude record
FEEL GOOD | Scholarship programme sends Tembisa teen to university

10 Mar

FEEL GOOD | Scholarship programme sends Tembisa teen to university
FEEL GOOD | Pure genius! NGO helps Diepsloot matrics get 100% pass rate for Maths

10 Mar

FEEL GOOD | Pure genius! NGO helps Diepsloot matrics get 100% pass rate for Maths
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21076.5) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo