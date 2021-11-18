36m ago

Mabuza must answer about Eskom, July unrest in NCOP on Thursday

accreditation
Jan Gerber
Deputy president David Mabuza. (Photo: GCIS)
  • David Mabuza is to answer questions in the NCOP on Thursday.
  • He will be asked about Eskom's "capacity challenges".
  • The July unrest will also be a topic under discussion.

Deputy President David Mabuza will answer questions in the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) on Thursday - and, while the country is experiencing load shedding, it comes as no surprise that the "capacity challenges" at Eskom are on the agenda.

And, even though Mabuza wasn't in the country at the time, members of the NCOP also want answers on the July unrest.

"The questions posed to the deputy president relate to interventions in the delivery of basic services, among others. The deputy president will, therefore, reaffirm municipalities' key role in ensuring that people's quality of life and living conditions are of a desired standard and guarantee human dignity and how basic services, such as water, sanitation, electricity, and refuse removal, contributes to this," reads a statement from the Presidency.

"A question related to interventions in addressing capacity challenges faced by Eskom has also been asked to the deputy president. To this end, Deputy President Mabuza is expected to remind South Africans that the challenges that Eskom face are related to the resources, services and funding required in implementing interventions on power generation, and what coordinating structures are in place to support Eskom in addressing these challenges."

Other questions, which might have the deputy president feeling like a cat on a hot tin roof, are about measures to prevent corruption through a Tender Defaulter Database and the impact of the July unrest on the recently held municipal elections.

The complete list of questions are:

Seiso Mohai (Free State: ANC): Whether, in light of the current state of municipalities in the country and their obvious failure to deliver basic services to communities, the government has identified municipalities that need urgent assistance to ensure rapid response interventions regarding service delivery and trouble-shooting in service delivery hotspots; if not, why not and what interventions is the government putting in place to change the current state of municipalities and ensure their ability to deliver basic services to communities.

Tim Brauteseth (KwaZulu-Natal: DA): Whether, with reference to his responsibility in respect of social cohesion in South Africa and the events of looting and destruction in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng in July 2021, he will make the identity of such agent provocateurs available and advise on what steps are being taken to hold them accountable?

Tshitereke Matibe (Limpopo: ANC): Whether the government has considered putting in place any structure or committee of experts to assist Eskom to develop decisive interventions to address their poorly performing generation business and persisting challenges regarding its reliability maintenance programme that continues to plunge the country into load shedding. He also asks whether the government has considered moving Eskom from the Department of Public Enterprises to the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy.

Xolani Ngwezi (KwaZulu-Natal: IFP): Whether he has reconsidered the government's stance on dealing with service delivery and service delivery protests in the country post the 2021 local government elections and whether he has found any evidence that indicates that poor service delivery by the government has resulted in voters boycotting the elections.

Sonja Boshoff (Mpumalanga: DA): With reference to his responsibilities to stimulate and support rural and township economies through the implementation and empowerment models as mentioned in his Reconstruction and Recovery Plan, what action has the government taken to this effect in the 2019/20 and 2020/21 financial years and how many persons have been assisted or benefitted through such a plan.

Martha Bartlett (Northern Cape: ANC): Whether the government has put in place any processes and/or mechanisms to manage the Register for Tender Defaulters, which was created under the Prevention and Combating of Corrupt Activities Act, in order to assist organs of state to share information on suppliers who are found guilty of corruption and related malfeasance.

