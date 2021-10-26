27m ago

add bookmark

Mabuza on campaign trail in Ekurhuleni: 'The ANC will have to change how it works'

accreditation
Zintle Mahlati
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
ANC deputy president David Mabuza in Benoni in Ekurhuleni campaigning ahead of the municipal elections.
ANC deputy president David Mabuza in Benoni in Ekurhuleni campaigning ahead of the municipal elections.
ZIntle Mahlati
  • David Mabuza campaigned in Ekurhuleni on Tuesday.
  • He asked residents to help the ANC win on 1 November.
  • Ekurhuleni's mayor said the ANC needed time to sort out service delivery issues. 

The ANC's deputy president, David Mabuza, urged residents of Ekurhuleni to put aside their grievances and assist the ANC to win the metro with a majority.

Mabuza was campaigning in Benoni on Tuesday - and was accompanied by Ekurhuleni mayor Mzwandile Masina.

The campaign focused on areas in which there had been disputes regarding the party's candidate selection process.

Mabuza also visited a ward the ANC had lost to the DA in the municipal elections in 2016.

The ANC has been governing Ekurhuleni via a coalition government since 2016.

READ | Ramaphosa tells frustrated Soweto residents: Only the ANC can solve electricity woes

"We want an outright win as the ANC in Ekurhuleni, so that when we have this metro, we should not look left and right. That can only happen if you all go and vote for the ANC," Mabuza said.

He called on hundreds of residents, gathering on a small field in Kingsway, Benoni, that the ANC was serious about ridding the party of criminals and crooked individuals.

Mabuza said:

The ANC will have to change how it works. We will not accept criminals inside the ANC. All these things that have arrived, such as foreign tendencies, should be removed. The ANC should continue to fight for a better life for all. They should be trusted.

In Mandela, a township in Benoni, Masina told residents to vote for the ANC, despite their concerns over service delivery.

He said the party needed more than the 27 years it had already served in power.

"We are governing Ekurhuleni through a coalition, and we want a decisive victory come 1 November. People have raised issues and they say we want power after 27 years?

"We say, yes, we do, because colonialism and apartheid oppressed us for 300 years and that is what we are trying to resolve. But 27 years are not enough to solve all the problems in our country," Masina said.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
ancdavid mabuzamzwandile masinaservice deliverypoliticselections 2021
Lottery
Lucky Sunday for 3 Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
With Faf de Klerk out injured, who should start at scrumhalf for the Springboks against Wales on 6 November?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Herschel Jantjies
35% - 1090 votes
Cobus Reinach
61% - 1899 votes
Grant Williams
3% - 106 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | Ballot Box: An end to 'vat en sit' coalitions and how they will be regulated in the future

25 Oct

PODCAST | Ballot Box: An end to 'vat en sit' coalitions and how they will be regulated in the future
PODCAST | My Only Story: Fiddling, sex jokes and flirting – another water polo coach exposed

21 Oct

PODCAST | My Only Story: Fiddling, sex jokes and flirting – another water polo coach exposed
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | Ballot Box: Why Facebook is not doing enough against election misinformation

18 Oct

PODCAST | Ballot Box: Why Facebook is not doing enough against election misinformation
PODCAST | The Story: Is dognapping on the rise?

16 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: Is dognapping on the rise?
PODCAST | My Only Story: Problem under the water - predators, top schools and a culture of secrecy

14 Oct

PODCAST | My Only Story: Problem under the water - predators, top schools and a culture of secrecy
Listen
Rand - Dollar
14.72
-0.8%
Rand - Pound
20.27
-0.8%
Rand - Euro
17.07
-0.6%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.04
-0.9%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.3%
Gold
1,788.69
-1.1%
Silver
24.00
-2.4%
Palladium
1,980.76
-3.7%
Platinum
1,031.50
-3.0%
Brent Crude
85.99
+0.5%
Top 40
60,888
+1.0%
All Share
67,436
+1.0%
Resource 10
63,809
+0.3%
Industrial 25
86,606
+1.5%
Financial 15
13,973
+0.9%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | South African wins R1.19m for her recycling start-up

11h ago

FEEL GOOD | South African wins R1.19m for her recycling start-up
Cape Town teen dedicates his time to help sick stray dogs

13 Oct

Cape Town teen dedicates his time to help sick stray dogs
FEEL GOOD | Former Wits SRC president pledges R1.5m to help students

05 Oct

FEEL GOOD | Former Wits SRC president pledges R1.5m to help students
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2021 (1.1.21298.4) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo