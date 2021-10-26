Mabuza on campaign trail in Ekurhuleni: 'The ANC will have to change how it works'

David Mabuza campaigned in Ekurhuleni on Tuesday.

He asked residents to help the ANC win on 1 November.

Ekurhuleni's mayor said the ANC needed time to sort out service delivery issues.

The ANC's deputy president, David Mabuza, urged residents of Ekurhuleni to put aside their grievances and assist the ANC to win the metro with a majority.



Mabuza was campaigning in Benoni on Tuesday - and was accompanied by Ekurhuleni mayor Mzwandile Masina.

The campaign focused on areas in which there had been disputes regarding the party's candidate selection process.

Mabuza also visited a ward the ANC had lost to the DA in the municipal elections in 2016.

The ANC has been governing Ekurhuleni via a coalition government since 2016.

"We want an outright win as the ANC in Ekurhuleni, so that when we have this metro, we should not look left and right. That can only happen if you all go and vote for the ANC," Mabuza said.

He called on hundreds of residents, gathering on a small field in Kingsway, Benoni, that the ANC was serious about ridding the party of criminals and crooked individuals.

Mabuza said:

The ANC will have to change how it works. We will not accept criminals inside the ANC. All these things that have arrived, such as foreign tendencies, should be removed. The ANC should continue to fight for a better life for all. They should be trusted.

In Mandela, a township in Benoni, Masina told residents to vote for the ANC, despite their concerns over service delivery.

He said the party needed more than the 27 years it had already served in power.

"We are governing Ekurhuleni through a coalition, and we want a decisive victory come 1 November. People have raised issues and they say we want power after 27 years?

"We say, yes, we do, because colonialism and apartheid oppressed us for 300 years and that is what we are trying to resolve. But 27 years are not enough to solve all the problems in our country," Masina said.