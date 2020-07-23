Mabuza sick at home in Mpumalanga, but Covid-19 status still negative

The office of the deputy president, David Mabuza, said his doctor advised him to be at home.

Mabuza is ill and cancelled a planned appearance in Parliament on Thursday.

Among the questions Mabuza was to be asked was about the alcohol ban.

Deputy President David Mabuza is ill at home in Mpumalanga.

His office said he was advised by his physician to attend to his health - but, since he last tested negative for Covid-19, nothing has changed.

This is why Mabuza cancelled planned question and answer sessions in the National Assembly and the National Council of Provinces (NCOP).

"The deputy president has, in the past, spoken openly about his ill health. As per previous communication by the department for defence on the coronavirus test result, nothing has changed," Mabuza's spokesperson Matshepo Seedat said.

READ | Gwede Mantashe hospitalised after testing positive for Covid-19

She said, as per advice from his doctor, he cancelled his appearance in Parliament.

Engagement

"In his correspondence, the deputy president has assured both presiding officers that he will avail himself to respond to oral replies on a date to be mutually agreed to."

Mabuza last had an official engagement on 16 July when he convened a virtual meeting of the South African National AIDS Council (SANAC) Inter-Ministerial Committee.

The meeting was aimed at deliberating on the mitigation of the impact of Covid-19 on the HIV and TB response in South Africa.

READ | Victory for motorists! All expired licenses from March to August to be valid until Jan 2021

On Thursday, the NCOP would have quizzed Mabuza on reviving the economy and protecting the most vulnerable members of society in the face of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The DA also had a question about farm murders, and the EFF on the unbanning of alcohol.

A week later, Mabuza was also expected to appear in the National Assembly, where he would have been questioned on his role as South Africa's special envoy to South Sudan, the mandate given to him by the National Coronavirus Command Council (NCCC) to visit provinces, a "remedy" for Covid-19, which apparently caught the eye of US President Donald Trump's advisor, and other energy options due to Eskom's constraints.

Low profile

These questions will now be posed at a later date.

Mabuza's low profile while the country has been under lockdown has raised eyebrows - so much so that opposition MPs enquired about his whereabouts during a meeting of the National Assembly Programming Committee in May.

Mabuza did, however, answer questions in a virtual sitting of the National Assembly on 25 June.

READ | Govt says tweet about alcohol, tobacco ban was incorrect

In the past, Mabuza was often confronted at these sessions by DA and EFF MPs about allegations of corruption against him, while he challenged his accusers to lay charges.



The EFF has, seemingly, warmed to him of late.

The DA has taken to asking him technical questions, after he failed to provide a coherent answer to a question about the fourth industrial revolution last year.