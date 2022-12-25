2m ago

Mabuza: South Africans are up against it, but the country will get 'back on its feet'

Iavan Pijoos
Deputy President David Mabuza.
PHOTO: Brenton Geach, Gallo Images
  • Deputy President David Mabuza assured South Africans the country would get back on its feet.
  • He said the country continued to make necessary progress as a member of a family of nations.
  • Mabuza said we should approach 2023 with renewed vigour and energy.

Deputy President David Mabuza said while South Africa is confronted with dire issues, the country would "get back on its feet".

"We must admit that the majority of people are still not on the path to a better and more prosperous society, which has been our shared goal since the beginning of freedom and democracy," he said in a message to the country on the Christmas Eve.

"Wealth inequality, poverty, and a chronic rise in unemployment are unhealthy and unsustainable, undermining our collective efforts as a democratic government to build a socially cohesive society that is united in its pursuit of an inclusive, equitable, and better life for all. Land ownership is the foundation of our identity and tradition," he said.

READ | 'Corruption and fraud won’t define SA': Deputy President David Mabuza tells Parliament

Mabuza said the country was also confronted with other development challenges, including energy instability which harmed the economy's productivity to generate jobs and growth, poor access to water, sanitation, and decent housing.

He also addressed the issue of high levels of violence against women and children in the country.

Mabuza said:

The cancers of sexism, tribalism, racism, and ethnicity that undermine our collective being as a nation, have shown their ugly heads, thus undermining social cohesion.

"Collectively, these social ills undermine the commitment to building a united, democratic, and prosperous society we envisioned at the founding of democratic South Africa," he said.

Mabuza also cautioned South Africans against engaging in risky behaviour this festive season.

"The festive season should not make us complacent about the continued threat of the HIV and Aids epidemic. We should take every precaution to protect ourselves from risky behaviour," he said.

"Let us approach 2023 with renewed vigour and energy that will propel us to better the lives of all South Africans," the deputy president added.


