Mabuza tells traditional leaders the government is concerned about initiation deaths

Deputy President David Mabuza says the government is concerned about deaths at initiation schools but believes a new act will help curb it.

Mabuza addressed the opening of the National House of Traditional and Khoi-San Leaders instead of President Cyril Ramaphosa who was abroad.

He admitted the government has been slow to deal with some of the issues raised by traditional leaders but assured them of their "unwavering commitment".

Deputy President David Mabuza told traditional leaders the inalienable right to life and dignity must be protected at all times when cultures and traditions are practiced.

Mabuza was addressing the National House of Traditional and Khoi-San Leaders at its annual opening on Thursday.

The head of state usually fulfills this duty, but President Cyril Ramaphosa left South Africa on Wednesday evening to travel to Kinshasa in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) to participate in the 10th High-Level Meeting of the Regional Oversight Mechanism of the Peace, Security and Cooperation Framework for the DRC and the region.

Mabuza told the traditional leaders the government remained concerned about the continued incidents of death of young people who participated in customary initiation, particularly in the Eastern Cape.

He said:

Customary initiation should serve as a rite of passage for our young people, and as such, it is a practice that should embrace evolving methods of modern science to prevent any loss of lives.

"The Customary Initiation Act that came into effect in September 2021 will assist in improving the situation and promote safe initiation practices in our communities. We also call upon parents who send their children to initiation schools, to ensure that such schools are registered."

He said part of the ongoing dialogue with traditional leaders was how these schools could be used "to shape the young boys into agents of change in combating gender-based violence and femicide".

"We believe that the programme is very critical to ensuring that the boy-child is raised respecting and protecting women. The Traditional Men's Parliament that is led by the National House also remains critical in the advancement of moral regeneration initiatives."

Mabuza said gender-based violence undermined "all our efforts of building a united and prosperous society".

"The measure of any nation is how women and children are being treated. We cannot be a society that regresses and has no regard for the rights of women.

"We raise these issues sharply as we do, comfortable that members of this House possess distinct wisdom that is drawn from the people in various makgotla and izimbizo held within their communities.

"In our view, traditional and Khoi-San leaders must stand up and fight all that divides us as a people. We should work together as partners in efforts of building a united South Africa.

"Such a fight must also be directed at the cancer of racism, tribalism and regionalism that is rearing its ugly head."

He admitted some of the issues traditional leaders have raised in the past have "taken long to deal with and resolve" but assured them the government's "commitment is unwavering".

Typically, Ramaphosa appointed an Inter-Ministerial Task Team to respond to issues raised by traditional leaders. Mabuza chairs this team.

"The task team will endeavour to address all the issues raised by the institution of traditional and Khoi-San leaders over the years to advance development in their respective communities.

"As I have already acknowledged, some of the issues have taken long to resolve. However, we are confident that the process we have chosen will bear fruits. That is why we appeal to all sections of this institution to afford the unfolding process, space and opportunity to work on the issues at hand."

Mabuza's address will be debated on 10 March.

The traditional leaders met in the Good Hope Chamber on the parliamentary precinct. The opening usually takes place in the Old Assembly Chamber, which was damaged by a fire on 2 January.

