30m ago

add bookmark

Mabuza tells traditional leaders the government is concerned about initiation deaths

accreditation
Jan Gerber
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Deputy President David Mabuza. Photo: GCIS
Deputy President David Mabuza. Photo: GCIS
  • Deputy President David Mabuza says the government is concerned about deaths at initiation schools but believes a new act will help curb it.
  • Mabuza addressed the opening of the National House of Traditional and Khoi-San Leaders instead of President Cyril Ramaphosa who was abroad.
  • He admitted the government has been slow to deal with some of the issues raised by traditional leaders but assured them of their "unwavering commitment". 

Deputy President David Mabuza told traditional leaders the inalienable right to life and dignity must be protected at all times when cultures and traditions are practiced.

Mabuza was addressing the National House of Traditional and Khoi-San Leaders at its annual opening on Thursday.

The head of state usually fulfills this duty, but President Cyril Ramaphosa left South Africa on Wednesday evening to travel to Kinshasa in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) to participate in the 10th High-Level Meeting of the Regional Oversight Mechanism of the Peace, Security and Cooperation Framework for the DRC and the region.  

Mabuza told the traditional leaders the government remained concerned about the continued incidents of death of young people who participated in customary initiation, particularly in the Eastern Cape.

He said:

Customary initiation should serve as a rite of passage for our young people, and as such, it is a practice that should embrace evolving methods of modern science to prevent any loss of lives.

"The Customary Initiation Act that came into effect in September 2021 will assist in improving the situation and promote safe initiation practices in our communities. We also call upon parents who send their children to initiation schools, to ensure that such schools are registered."

He said part of the ongoing dialogue with traditional leaders was how these schools could be used "to shape the young boys into agents of change in combating gender-based violence and femicide".

"We believe that the programme is very critical to ensuring that the boy-child is raised respecting and protecting women. The Traditional Men's Parliament that is led by the National House also remains critical in the advancement of moral regeneration initiatives."

READ | 11 initiates have died since start of initiation season in the Eastern Cape

Mabuza said gender-based violence undermined "all our efforts of building a united and prosperous society".

"The measure of any nation is how women and children are being treated. We cannot be a society that regresses and has no regard for the rights of women.

"We raise these issues sharply as we do, comfortable that members of this House possess distinct wisdom that is drawn from the people in various makgotla and izimbizo held within their communities.

"In our view, traditional and Khoi-San leaders must stand up and fight all that divides us as a people. We should work together as partners in efforts of building a united South Africa.

"Such a fight must also be directed at the cancer of racism, tribalism and regionalism that is rearing its ugly head."

He admitted some of the issues traditional leaders have raised in the past have "taken long to deal with and resolve" but assured them the government's "commitment is unwavering".

Typically, Ramaphosa appointed an Inter-Ministerial Task Team to respond to issues raised by traditional leaders. Mabuza chairs this team.

"The task team will endeavour to address all the issues raised by the institution of traditional and Khoi-San leaders over the years to advance development in their respective communities.

"As I have already acknowledged, some of the issues have taken long to resolve. However, we are confident that the process we have chosen will bear fruits. That is why we appeal to all sections of this institution to afford the unfolding process, space and opportunity to work on the issues at hand."

Mabuza's address will be debated on 10 March.

The traditional leaders met in the Good Hope Chamber on the parliamentary precinct. The opening usually takes place in the Old Assembly Chamber, which was damaged by a fire on 2 January.

We want to hear your views on the news. Subscribe to News24 to be part of the conversation in the comments section of this article.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
parliamentdavid mabuzagender-based violenceculture
Lottery
Here are the Daily Lotto numbers
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Should Aiden Markram be dropped for the 2nd Test against New Zealand?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes! He's had his chance and now it's time for someone else.
60% - 1457 votes
No! Markram is one of our best batsmen and a return to form is around the corner.
40% - 976 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice

31 Dec 2021

LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice
PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021

11 Dec 2021

PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode

10 Dec 2021

My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode
PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far

04 Dec 2021

PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far
PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds

27 Nov 2021

PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.45
-2.2%
Rand - Pound
20.63
-0.7%
Rand - Euro
17.23
-0.8%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.02
-0.8%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-1.9%
Gold
1,921.51
+0.7%
Silver
24.70
+0.6%
Palladium
2,594.00
+4.4%
Platinum
1,077.00
-1.5%
Brent Crude
96.84
0.0%
Top 40
67,236
0.0%
All Share
73,697
0.0%
Resource 10
79,741
0.0%
Industrial 25
84,775
-4.6%
Financial 15
15,556
-2.5%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man aims to climb Table Mountain 365 times this year to...

23 Feb

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man aims to climb Table Mountain 365 times this year to raise funds for safe haven
FEEL GOOD | Grandmother of purl: Cape Town woman crochets to put granddaughter...

16 Feb

FEEL GOOD | Grandmother of purl: Cape Town woman crochets to put granddaughter through nursing school
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man, friends to donate pink buoys worth R50 000 after his...

13 Feb

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man, friends to donate pink buoys worth R50 000 after his near-drowning
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22046.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo