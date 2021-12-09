Mabuza to answer who he met in Russia in National Assembly

Deputy President David Mabuza will be asked who he met on his recent visit to Russia.

He will also answer questions on land reform, Eskom and the insurgency in Mozambique.

It will be his final appearance in Parliament for the year.

Who did Deputy President David Mabuza meet during his recent trip to Russia?

The answer to this question will be revealed on Thursday at 14:00 when Mabuza will answer questions in the National Assembly. Other questions will deal with land reform, Eskom, municipal debt and the insurgency in Mozambique.

"The deputy president will engage Members of Parliament on issues related to his work as chairperson of the Inter-Ministerial Committee on Land Reform, and reaffirm government's commitment to the implementation of land restitution through an accelerated land reform.

"He will further highlight progress that government has made in provision a package of post-settlement support as well as integrated agricultural support targeted at smallholder farmers," read a statement from Mabuza's spokesperson, Matshepo Seedat.

"Furthermore, the deputy president will outline government short- to medium-term plans to ensure sustainability of Eskom, including addressing municipal debt owed to Eskom.

"Deputy President Mabuza will also appraise members on measures adopted by government to co-ordinate and provide targeted supported to municipalities in order to ensure reliable electricity transmission and distribution."

Seedat added:

The deputy president will further brief members of the National Assembly on ongoing efforts by SADC in dealing with matters of insurgency in neighbouring Mozambique, to ensure peace and security of the region.

This will be Mabuza's final question in Parliament for the year, as Parliament rises on Friday for the year.

The questions are:

DA chief whip Natasha Mazzone: "Whether he attended any meetings with any person, entity and/or organisation while he was on his most recent visit to the Russian Federation; if not, what is the position in this regard; if so, with whom did he meet and what was on the agenda of each meeting?"

EFF chief whip Floyd Shivambu: "In light of the announcement by the minister of finance in his Medium Term Budget Policy Statement that the state will no longer be bailing out state-owned enterprises, what assessment has been done to determine the impact of this new position of the government on Eskom in particular and short- to medium-term plans does the management of Eskom have to ensure that the entity stays afloat financially?"

ANC MP Dikeledi Direko: "What plans does he have in place, to assist the co-ordination of support for municipalities, taking into cognisance their constraints of infrastructure and the challenges of linking up to the grid, to ensure that they have the capacity to generate electricity in light of the undertaking by the president of the Republic, Mr MC Ramaphosa, in his 2020 State of the Nation Address, to ensure the amendment of the Electricity Regulation Act, Act 4 of 2006 that will allow municipalities to generate their own electricity as load shedding has seriously dampened economic recovery and compromised service delivery?"

Al Jamah-Ah MP Ganief Hendricks: "In view of the delays in the fast-tracking of land reform and the slow pace of land restitution as in the case with the restitution process that has been delayed in District Six, what has he found to have been the causes of the delays and plans does he have in place to fast-track the restitution process of land reform?"

ANC MP Manketsi Tlhape: "In light of the fact that the National Development Plan envisages the potential of the agricultural sector to create a million jobs by 2030, how much progress has the Inter-Ministerial Committee on Land Reform and Agriculture made in terms of providing targeted support packages to farms allocated to beneficiaries and what are the government's plans to particularly assist small producers in the agricultural sector to mitigate the negative impact of Eskom's unreliable electricity supply on this jobs target envisaged for the agricultural sector?"

ANC MP Albert Seabi: "What has been the role of the government in the Southern African Development Community [SADC] region in ensuring there is peace and stability, in light of conflicts and attacks on some states like Mozambique by non-governmental groupings, while geopolitics dictates that states need to work together and support each other to ensure their survival? What lessons has the government drawn from the different incidences of conflict in the SADC region to intensify the Republic's security?"

