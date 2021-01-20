39m ago

add bookmark

Mabuza's appointment to lead ministerial committee on vaccines 'nothing more than ANC internal politics' - DA

Alex Mitchley
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
David Mabuza (Photo by Gallo Images / Beeld / Theana Breugem)
David Mabuza (Photo by Gallo Images / Beeld / Theana Breugem)
  • President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the establishment of the inter-ministerial committee on Covid-19 vaccination.
  • The team of ministers will be chaired by Deputy President David Mabuza.
  • The DA contends that Mabuza's appointment has nothing to do with the interests of South Africans, but is rather just part of the ANC's internal politics. 

President Cyril Ramaphosa has appointed Deputy President David Mabuza as the chairperson of the inter-ministerial committee (IMC) on Covid-19 vaccination, which the DA contends is "nothing more than ANC factional battles playing itself out".

Ramaphosa first made the announcement on the establishment of the IMC at a meeting of the ANC's Progressive Business Forum on Tuesday, before any official word from the government on the matter.

By Tuesday afternoon, the government released a statement about a special virtual meeting held by Cabinet, which approved the setting up of the IMC.

Cabinet spokesperson Phumla Williams said the IMC would assist with "the quick decision-making from all the relevant departments that contribute towards the smooth roll-out of the vaccination programme".

The roll-out programme will also entail procurement, distribution, actual vaccination, monitoring, communication and mobilisation.

"The IMC, to be chaired by Deputy President David Mabuza, will meet weekly to receive reports and intervene in unlocking any challenges that may be encountered during the implementation.

"President Cyril Ramaphosa will chair its first inaugural meeting," Williams added.

Members of the IMC

  • Minister of Health, Dr Zweli Mkhize
  • Minister of Finance, Tito Mboweni
  • Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs, Dr Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma
  • Minister in the Presidency for Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation, Jackson Mthembu
  • Minister of Defence and Military Veterans, Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula
  • Minister of Police, Bheki Cele
  • Minister of State Security, Ayanda Dlodlo
  • Minister of Higher Education, Science and Innovation, Dr Blade Nzimande
  • Minister of Public Enterprises, Pravin Gordhan
  • Minister of Home Affairs, Dr Aaron Motsoaledi
  • Minister of Public Service and Administration, Senzo Mchunu
  • Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition, Ebrahim Patel
  • Minister of Social Development, Lindiwe Zulu
  • Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Dr Naledi Pandor.

Mabuza is not the right man for the job

The DA criticised Ramaphosa for appointing Mabuza to chair the IMC, which will be integral to the vaccine roll-out once the doses become available in South Africa.

"We do not believe that Deputy President Mabuza is a competent and reliable figure to oversee this process as he has a history of failure in governance," the DA's Siviwe Gwarube said in a statement.

"As premier of Mpumalanga, Mabuza ran the province like his own personal fiefdom, where corruption, political violence and the complete collapse of the state is still a lasting legacy in the province.

"He currently serves as the chairperson of the Political Task Team on Eskom, a position in which has failed dismally. South Africa is nowhere close to energy security since Mabuza has been brought on board. In fact, we have been plunged further into darkness.

"Mabuza has effectively been an absentee deputy president since the beginning of the Covid-19 crisis. While South Africans were looking to the government to show leadership, Mabuza has been in hiding for the past 10 months."

READ | 'Where is DD Mabuza?' Sick-again deputy president cannot answer questions in Parliament

The DA believed it was unconscionable that Ramaphosa would entrust one of the most monumental tasks of South Africa's democratic dispensation in the hands of Mabuza.

"The fact that the president has made this move proves that South Africa's Covid vaccine plan is now no longer about saving lives.

"It is about his political alliances within the ANC.

"This is evidenced by the fact that the president made this announcement via Zoom during the ANC's Progressive Business Forum, as opposed to an announcement via the appropriate government channels in his capacity as the head of state."

Gwarube added that it was unclear why Ramaphosa would choose Mabuza, as he has not done "an iota of work on this crisis. This is nothing more than ANC factional battles playing itself out".

Downward trend of Covid-19 infections

Meanwhile, the Cabinet also discussed the progress report from the National Coronavirus Command Council. It was briefed on the rate of infections in the country and the surveillance work being conducted by the Department of Health, supported by the Ministerial Advisory Committee.

"Though still early, Cabinet appreciated the downward trend of infections across the provinces, with the exception of the Free State and Northern Cape," Williams said.

"Cabinet thanks all South Africans who continue to play their part by adhering to the health protocols adopted to minimise infections, such as wearing masks at all times when in public, maintaining social distancing, washing their hands at all times with water and soap or using an alcohol-based sanitiser and avoiding gatherings."

Did you know you can comment on this article? Subscribe to News24 and add your voice to the conversation.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
dadavid mabuzacoronaviruspoliticsvaccines
Lottery
Here are the winning Lotto and Lotto Plus numbers
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Will you continue to use WhatsApp following the company announcing a change terms of service which would force users to share personal data?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, the terms of service do not bother me enough to switch
53% - 8255 votes
No, I will be switching over to a new service
43% - 6817 votes
I've never used WhatsApp
4% - 620 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
ZAR/USD
14.93
(+0.21)
ZAR/GBP
20.41
(+0.16)
ZAR/EUR
18.15
(+0.18)
ZAR/AUD
11.54
(+0.14)
ZAR/JPY
0.14
(+0.08)
Gold
1848.50
(+0.47)
Silver
25.43
(+0.91)
Platinum
1096.84
(+1.28)
Brent Crude
55.94
(+2.10)
Palladium
2356.48
(+0.74)
All Share
63603.26
(-0.17)
Top 40
58358.85
(-0.32)
Financial 15
12017.40
(+0.95)
Industrial 25
85061.23
(+0.29)
Resource 10
62265.14
(-1.51)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Eco-warriors on ice: 5 matrics to explore Antarctic with renowned...

13 Jan

FEEL GOOD | Eco-warriors on ice: 5 matrics to explore Antarctic with renowned adventurer Riaan Manser
FEEL GOOD | These compassionate chefs turned 'waste food' into 1.3 million meals...

09 Jan

FEEL GOOD | These compassionate chefs turned 'waste food' into 1.3 million meals for the hungry
FEEL GOOD | Ndlovu Youth Choir covers Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You

15 Dec 2020

FEEL GOOD | Ndlovu Youth Choir covers Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You
Super School Apex High: 'We showed that we are willing to do whatever it takes'

27 Nov 2020

Super School Apex High: 'We showed that we are willing to do whatever it takes'
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.20344.4) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo