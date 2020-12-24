44m ago

Mabuza's Christmas message to SA: We shall rise again, rally behind Ramaphosa's economic recovery plan

Carien du Plessis
  • Deputy President David Mabuza says South Africans should not despair as they are a resilient nation.
  • Traditionally, the Presidency's Christmas message is delivered by the deputy president. 
  • Mabuza has praised frontline workers for putting their lives on the line for those who became seriously ill with Covid-19.

Deputy President David Mabuza has told South Africans not to despair despite all the setbacks suffered in the past year. Instead, he urged them to rally behind President Cyril Ramaphosa's leadership on the country's economic recovery and to "fight together to defeat the Covid-19 pandemic".

In the annual Christmas message from the Presidency, traditionally delivered by the deputy president, Mabuza said the "government will continue to provide targeted support to key economic sectors to foster recovery, and stem the tide of job losses" as the country faces a resurgence in infections that is threatening to surpass the first wave.

"As a nation, we must deepen social solidarity, hold each other's hands and promote love, generosity and compassion during this festive season," Mabuza said.

"We must pull ourselves up, and fight together to defeat the Covid-19 pandemic, and ensure that we protect and support the poor and vulnerable people within our society."

Mabuza said: 

"Christmas inspires a new season of hope, a leap into new vistas of progress and future prospects. We should not despair. This nation shall rise again, and set itself on a path of recovery. Ours is a resilient nation that has over the years, withstood all manner of storms and vicissitudes thrown in its way. We are a nation that has emerged from a divided and painful past, but emerged stronger, united and triumphant in the face of adversity."

He also praised the frontline workers, who he said "embody our patriotic spirit of commitment, resilience and personal sacrifice".

He said: "They have put their lives in harm's way in order to save lives and protect all of us. Some of them have paid the ultimate sacrifice in service of our nation. As we celebrate Christmas, we salute all frontline workers for their bravery, compassion and national duty. We salute each and every one who lost their lives in the line of duty. As ordinary citizens, we must play our part in preventing the spread of Covid-19 infections."

Mabuza said the readiness of the health system to deal with new infections remained a key priority, and added that the necessary preparations and interventions in place to contain the spread of infections, could set the country on a recovery path. 

He said:

"It is now in our hands as a society to play our part in reversing the spread of the disease and the loss of lives."

He added HIV and Aids, tuberculosis and other communicable diseases, as well as poverty and social ills to the list of challenges that need to be tackled with a sense of deepened social solidarity.

After the recording, he urged Presidency staff to help reduce the number of Covid-19 infections and deaths. 

