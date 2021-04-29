Madikizela's resignation was 'honourable' - Steenhuisen

Bonginkosi Madikizela's resignation as Western Cape DA leader was an "honourable resignation", said party leader John Steenhuisen.

He lauded Madikizela for his work in the provincial government and for setting an example by taking responsibility after he resigned amid a qualifications scandal.

Steenhuisen doesn't believe that Madikizela and Nomafrench Mbombo's resignation as DAWN leader will hurt the party in October's election.

DA leader John Steenhuisen described Bonginkosi Madikizela's resignation as Western Cape leader and MEC after a qualifications scandal as an "honourable resignation" and isn't concerned that it will hurt the DA in the run-up to October's local government election.

On Wednesday, Madikizela resigned as the provincial leader and as Transport and Public Works MEC.

Steenhuisen met with Madikizela on Thursday and, after that, sent a letter to Madikizela, saying that he accepted his resignation "given the circumstances" with a "sincere sense of sadness".

Steenhuisen praised him for his work in government and said he "made a significant impact on the lives of the residents of the Western Cape".

"I know that the recent weeks have been particularly difficult for you personally and I cannot help but admire the fact that, as always, your foremost thought has been for the reputation of our party and our cause," wrote Steenhuisen.

"There are far too few in public life in South Africa who step up and take responsibility for their actions and in setting an example you have again demonstrated you are a far greater man than your critics."

Steenhuisen said he was appreciative of Madikizela's continued support for the party.

"In difficult times like this, I am reminded of the words of Winston Churchill - 'Success is not final, failure is not fatal: it is the courage to continue that counts'," Steenhuisen concluded.

READ | Bonginkosi Madikizela resigns as DA Western Cape leader

News24 asked Steenhuisen if he was concerned about the resignation of Madikizela and Mbombo months ahead of the election, in particular, as there was a lingering perception that the DA was hostile towards its high profile black members.

"No, it was an honourable resignation for Mr Madikizela and the DAWN conference is scheduled to take place this year. Both Madikizela and Mbombo remain members of the party and Mbombo remains our MEC for health in the Western Cape government," he answered.

After Madikizela's resignation as provincial leader, Western Cape provincial chairperson Albert Fritz would act as leader until the party's provincial conference, while housing MEC Tertius Simmers was set to act in the transport and public works portfolio until Western Cape Premier Alan Winde appoints a new MEC.

Mbombo's deputy DAWN leader, Safiyia Stanfley, would act as the leader of this party structure. She remains a MEC.

Two weeks ago, Madikizela was suspended as MEC after an allegation emerged that he lied about obtaining a BCom degree. His government biography indicated that he holds such a degree. He later admitted that he did not finish his degree.

Madikizela's qualifications came under scrutiny after it became known he was one of three people in the running to become the DA's mayoral candidate for Cape Town. DA MP and finance spokesperson Geordin Hill-Lewis and incumbent Dan Plato are the other two in the running.

It is understood that Madikizela's campaign to become the DA's mayoral candidate is now dead in the water.

After Madikizela's qualifications were scrutinised, DA chief whip Natasha Mazzone's lack of a legal degree was also questioned. Mazzone said she never claimed to have a law degree.

Nonetheless, Western Cape opposition parties accused the DA of double standards, as Mazzone wasn't sanctioned.