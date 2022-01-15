54m ago

add bookmark

Mafe gets go ahead for urgent challenge to psychiatric evaluation

accreditation
Jenni Evans
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Alleged arsonist Zandile Christmas Mafe appears at Cape Town Magistrates Court in connection with the fire at Parliament.
Alleged arsonist Zandile Christmas Mafe appears at Cape Town Magistrates Court in connection with the fire at Parliament.
(Photo by Gallo Images/Daily Maverick/Leila Douga
  • Zanidle Mafe insists that he does not need psychiatric observation after being accused of starting the fire at Parliament. 
  • His lawyers secured an urgent court date on Saturday to challenge the order that he be evaluated for 30 days before being considered for bail.
  • It was postponed to Tuesday to challenge the psychiatric referral, and his bail application will be heard next Saturday. 

Zandile Mafe just wants a chance to apply for bail, and get a chance to be heard, instead of being subjected to a 30-day psychiatric evaluation after being accused of burning down large parts of Parliament.

His lawyers Advocate Dali Mpofu and Luvuyo Godla agree, saying he has not been afforded proper processes, such as the right not to stay in custody more than seven days before being allowed to apply for bail.  

"It is our take, it is our view, you don't simply look at someone and you feel that, well, I don't particularly like this person and... therefore I doubt his mental ability and you simply refer [for psychiatric evaluation]." said Godla outside court. 

READ | Parliament fire: Zandile Mafe's bail application postponed until next week

He said Mafe was surprised when his bail application before Magistrate Zamekile Mbalo turned into a referral for 30 days' observation at the Valkenberg psychiatric facility in Cape Town, and was so appalled that he began a hunger strike.

"There are procedures and there are rules that should be followed," said Godla.

He was speaking outside the Western Cape High Court on Saturday after an urgent bail application was meant to have been heard by Western Cape Judge President John Hlophe.

Mafe insists that he has the right to apply for bail now, and should not have to wait out the 30 days' observation period at Valkenberg Hospital.

Goldla said that Mafe also insists that he is not guilty.

At his previous appearance at the Cape Town Magistrate's Court, the court heard that Mafe had been taken for a consultation with district surgeon Zelda van Tonder, who had diagnosed him with paranoid schizophrenia just before his first court appearance.

READ | Parliament fire: 13 months after recommendation to appoint fire consultant, dept still working on it

Mafe was then referred for the observation period, which he is challenging. This court challenge was postponed on Saturday to Tuesday, with the hope that a judgment will be handed down on the same day. 

It will be followed by the rescheduled bail application in the Western Cape High Court next Saturday.

Saturday's proceedings were limited to two media houses, with the court citing Covid-19 social distancing rules when limiting numbers, and saying that journalists should have applied for permission to attend proceedings.

The streets around the court were closed by yellow police tape. A protest in support of Mafe by the Azanian People's Organisation of SA was held back at the corner of Long Street and Leeuwen Street, to the anger of supporters. 

Western Cape High Court
The Western Cape High Court.

"It shows that there is no democracy in this country," said Zukile Singama, who identified himself as an Azapo provincial organiser, on hearing they could go no closer and that most of the media could not go into the court. 

"They talk about freedom of speech and freedom of the press, but now the press is not allowed to get into the court. What freedom?" he asked, as supporters said Mafe is innocent. 

Godla said the legal team was pleased that processes were on track, and that they could deal with the "elephant in the kitchen" - Mafe's referral for observation quickly. The mental observation started on Thursday.

In the meantime, the lawyers will update Mafe on the latest developments, and Godla said hopefully he will reconsider the hunger strike he began on 11 January.

He still faces five charges which include arson, theft and Contravention of the Protection of Constitutional Democracy Against Terrorist and Related Activities Act.

Godla said Mafe just wants a chance to be heard. 

Did you know you can listen to articles? Subscribe to News24 for access to this exciting feature and more.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
npahawkszandile mafewestern capecape townparliament fire
Lottery
Lucky Sunday for 1 Daily Lotto player
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Podcasts
LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice

31 Dec 2021

LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice
PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021

11 Dec 2021

PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode

10 Dec 2021

My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode
PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far

04 Dec 2021

PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far
PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds

27 Nov 2021

PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.37
+0.2%
Rand - Pound
21.03
-0.0%
Rand - Euro
17.55
-0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.08
+0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.0%
Gold
1,817.74
0.0%
Silver
22.96
0.0%
Palladium
1,883.50
0.0%
Platinum
974.00
0.0%
Brent Crude
86.06
+1.9%
Top 40
68,448
-1.1%
All Share
75,160
-1.0%
Resource 10
74,434
-1.5%
Industrial 25
94,294
-1.0%
Financial 15
15,565
-0.3%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | A splash of inspiration: Hout Bay activist offers kids free swimming,...

8h ago

FEEL GOOD | A splash of inspiration: Hout Bay activist offers kids free swimming, breakdancing and life skills lessons
FEEL GOOD | After rejections, Cape Town woman celebrates as books hit shelves

09 Jan

FEEL GOOD | After rejections, Cape Town woman celebrates as books hit shelves
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Beach babe! Volunteers help deliver baby at Camps Bay beach

05 Jan

FEEL GOOD | Beach babe! Volunteers help deliver baby at Camps Bay beach
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.21358.4) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo