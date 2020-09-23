1h ago

add bookmark

Magashule allegedly strongarmed awarding of housing contract, Zondo commission hears

Jeanette Chabalala
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Ace Magashule.
Ace Magashule.
Netwerk24
  • The Zondo commission has heard that former Free State premier Ace Magashule allegedly gave instructions to the department of human settlement to give a particular person contracts to build houses. 
  • Former Free State human settlement boss Mpho Mokoena was testifying at the commission on Wednesday.   
  • The focus is on the R1-billon Free State housing scheme.  

The state capture inquiry has heard that former Free State premier Ace Magashule allegedly gave instructions for the appointment of a particular contractor to build houses in Kroonstad, and for the contractor's claims to be expedited. 

This is according to former Free State human settlement department boss Mpho Mokoena, who testified for a second day before Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo.

The commission is focusing on a billion-rand Free State housing scheme, which has been described as "completely irregular" and "fraudulent".

In 2011 and 2011, the Free State government was meant to build thousands of low-cost houses and, although foundations were laid and building materials bought, the houses were never built. 

The commission has also heard that the provincial department spent more than R500 million before any work was done. It has also heard that then-MEC Mosebenzi Zwane selected who should be part of the project. 

Money

The money was spent after the national department threatened to transfer the Free State budget to other "better performing provinces", because the province under spent the money allocated to it.  

Mokoena told the commission that Zwane devised a plan on how to spend the money.

He also said that, when it was detected by the national department that the scheme was illegal, Zwane still wanted continue.  

On Wednesday morning, Mokoena was asked about a Rochelle Els and if she receieved contracts from the department, and if Zwane had told him about her relationship with Magashule. 

Mokoena replied: "Correct, chair. He (Zwane) told me that we must ensure that this contractor gets a contract to build houses in Kroonstad because that is the instruction from the Premier and when the projects had started running, when time comes for the claims to be submitted, he would come and tell me that we must expedite the claims because the premier wants those claims to be expedited," Mokoena said.

Mokoena also gave evidence that Zwane had given him a list of 106 contractors to appoint, and that some were allegedly "close" to him.  

READ | State capture inquiry: 'Resign' if you are opposed to my plans, Zwane allegedly told department head

Mokoena told the commission about an exco meeting, chaired by Magashule, where National Treasury said the advance material scheme was "not correct".

He added that exco knew about the financial implications of the scheme. 

Asked what Magashule's attitude was during the meeting, Mokoena said he did not come up with a "conclusive detailed decision about what to do about it, about that item as it was discussed and I think the person came especially for that from the national department of treasury to come and inform the exco in that meeting on that day". 

ANALYSIS | The billion rand housing scheme that paved the way for state capture to come

Mokoena was also asked if he was able to say Zwane definitely knew that the scheme was illegal.

He said: "He knew it was illegal, because the first time when he mentioned it I responded I told him it was illegal so he tried ways to ensure that he convinces me about the legality of the scheme... and the mere fact that he didn't want to inform us about who is the person that advised him, then there is something that he is hiding from us."

Mokoena resigned from the department in December 2011, saying he was under pressure following Magashule's public announcements during the province's Operation Hlasela, that the province would be building more houses, while there was no capacity to do so. 

Related Links
Zondo: Why has no one been charged or arrested in R1bn Free State housing scheme?
Zwane appointed unknown contractors to build homes, former dept head tells Zondo
How recruiting Zondo commission investigators will speed up NPA's prosecutions
Read more on:
ace magashulempho mokoenaraymond zondostate capture inquiry
Lottery
5 players bag R42k in Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Have you downloaded the Covid-19 tracing app?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes I have
13% - 299 votes
No, and I will not be downloading it
76% - 1691 votes
Not yet, but I plan to
10% - 232 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | THE STORY: Where to now for ANC jetsetters who hitched a ride on SAAF plane?

20 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: Where to now for ANC jetsetters who hitched a ride on SAAF plane?
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 1: The Mission

19 Sep

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 1: The Mission
PODCAST | THE STORY: Getting to the root of the Clicks debacle

12 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: Getting to the root of the Clicks debacle
PODCAST | THE STORY: Ramaphosa gets rid of bad apples who are enjoying free ride on ANC cart

05 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: Ramaphosa gets rid of bad apples who are enjoying free ride on ANC cart
PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Gary Porritt and Sue Bennett back in court next week

01 Sep

PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Gary Porritt and Sue Bennett back in court next week
PODCAST | THE STORY: To drink or not to drink? SA caught in a dizzy spell over alcohol ban rumours

29 Aug

PODCAST | THE STORY: To drink or not to drink? SA caught in a dizzy spell over alcohol ban rumours
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.98
(-1.39)
ZAR/GBP
21.68
(-1.44)
ZAR/EUR
19.84
(-1.05)
ZAR/AUD
12.06
(-0.24)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(-1.02)
Gold
1864.34
(-2.09)
Silver
23.06
(-5.53)
Platinum
852.00
(-2.34)
Brent Crude
42.24
(+0.55)
Palladium
2259.00
(+2.59)
All Share
54247.81
(+1.84)
Top 40
50127.05
(+2.04)
Financial 15
9588.13
(+0.19)
Industrial 25
74229.70
(+3.26)
Resource 10
53508.98
(+1.08)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Ally the poached pangolin gives birth in the wild after SA team's...

07 Sep

FEEL GOOD | Ally the poached pangolin gives birth in the wild after SA team's rescue efforts
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Horse riding community bands together to help beloved coach after...

02 Sep

FEEL GOOD | Horse riding community bands together to help beloved coach after accident wrecks car
PICS | Excitement as Roodekrans black eagle chick takes to the skies

01 Sep

PICS | Excitement as Roodekrans black eagle chick takes to the skies
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20262.6) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo