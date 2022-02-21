1h ago

Magashule, allies slam Mbeki's Free State party unity forging efforts

Juniour Khumalo
  • Ace Magashule and his loyalists have accused former President Thabo Mbeki of not involving them in his three-day unity forging dialogues in the Free State. 
  • Magashule, suspended Free State ANC chief whip Vusi Tshabalala, and fired Free State Transport MEC Sam Mashinini were not invited to the unity and renewal talks. 
  • Mbeki concluded the dialogues over the weekend. 

Suspended ANC Secretary-General Ace Magashule and his allies have slammed former President Thabo Mbeki's three-day trip to the Free State, saying its characterisation as a "renewal and rebuilding of the party" exercise was a mere façade. 

The embattled Magashule, suspended Free State ANC chief whip Vusi Tshabalala, suspended ANC member and Umkhonto weSizwe Military Veterans Association (MKMVA) spokesperson Carl Niehaus, all questioned why party members who have been suspended or side-lined for their association with Magashule were not invited. 

Speaking to News24 outside the Bloemfontein High Court, where he supported Magashule at the start of the pre-trial hearing for his corruption case, Tshabalala said the three-day meeting chaired by Mbeki was one-sided and therefore failed to achieve its objectives. 

"When you seek to foster unity, it's something that is very serious. It's not a cosmetic act, and because of that, you need to ensure that you take all affected parties on board and try and resolve whatever matters are at the heart of the disputes."

"My disappointment is that I thought by now we [Tshabalala, Magashule, and others in their faction] would have been called to the stakeholder meeting and [to] share our own frustrations with the ANC in the Free State. This never happened, and yet the meeting has been deemed a success. That goes to show that people had ulterior motives," said Tshabalala. 

Magashule said he served for almost two decades in the province because he was elected by branches and not a dispute resolution team headed by a former president. 

He added that he was not invited, despite the time he had spent at the helm of the party in the province, or even consulted about such engagements taking place in the Free State. 

"Well, l led the province and was elected by the branches for a very long time, and the branches will always ultimately speak. It was Mbeki who taught us that leaders are elected by branches, and branches will again have the last say," said Magashule. 

He has been suspended from the ANC since May last year after he was criminally charged for fraud and corruption. 

Niehaus also weighed in on the matter, saying the ANC has, under President Cyril Ramaphosa, become a "gangster organisation" whose leaders use their power to undermine the will of party members, especially branches. 

He questioned the wisdom in bringing in Mbeki while not roping in a leader like Magashule, who has led the ANC in the province for a long time. 

Mbeki last week embarked on a three-day trip in the faction-ridden Free State province in an effort to foster unity, renewal, and the rebuilding of the party.

READ | Thabo Mbeki roped in to assist Free State ANC with renewal project

His visit came after being invited by the Provincial Interim Committee. 

The Provincial Interim Committee, led by coordinator Mxolisi Dukwana has been accused of trying to boot out all Magashule loyalists, with Sam Mashinini fired in October 2021 as Transport MEC. 

Those aligned with Magashule are accused of attempting to derail the mayoral election processes that took place following the municipal elections last year. 

Following the three-day trip, Mbeki called for the overhaul, audit, and vetting of the ANC's entire membership as one of the solutions needed to bring about change in the party.


