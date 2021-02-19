Magashule case: Organisers of gathering outside court to be charged for breaking lockdown rules

Organisers of an allegedly illegal gathering by supporters of ANC Secretary-General Ace Magashule will face the music.

The organisers will be charged for arranging an illegal march of a large crowd of people contravening the amended Lockdown 3 regulations.

Free State police commissioner Lieutenant-General Baile Motswenyane has ordered a speedy prosecution.

Free State police have opened a criminal case against organisers of an illegal gathering outside the Bloemfontein Magistrate’s Court on Friday.



A large crowd of people gathered outside the court waiting to be addressed by ANC Secretary-General Ace Magashule.

READ | Magashule's corruption case to be moved to the high court

The crowd contravened the Covid-19 lockdown Disaster Management Act, by gathering in numbers larger than 50, with some not wearing masks.

Thousands of #AceMagashule supporters have now gathered at a park not far from the court. They're waiting for the secretary-general of the ANC to address them. (@ietskaylo) pic.twitter.com/KfyRfUjNbF — Team News24 (@TeamNews24) February 19, 2021

After his court appearance, Magashule jumped into a lavish vehicle, which had to drive slowly as the crowd surrounded him and chanted his name, while he waved to supporters.

Crowd

Magashule was expected to address the crowd that came from around the country.



Some were seen dancing to struggle songs.

News24 PHOTO: Kayleen Morgan/News24

It was later announced by former ANC Youth League leader Andile Lungisa that Magashule would not address the crowd due to Covid-19 regulations.



Andile Lungisa has just informed #AceMagashule's supporters that, due to #COVID19 regulations, the ANC Secretary-General will not be addressing his supporters. #CarteBlanche pic.twitter.com/Rm2ffzuuUm — Carte Blanche (@carteblanchetv) February 19, 2021

Free State police spokesperson Brigadier Motantsi Makhele said they were investigating.



“Earlier during the day, people were warned and made aware that under the Disaster Management Act, they are gathering illegally. By way of failure to wear masks in public as well as not keeping social distance."

“After situational analysis and calculating the risks associated with dispersing crowds, a decision was taken as guided by the law to open a case under [the] Disaster Management Act against those who organised this illegal gathering.



“The provincial commissioner Lieutenant-General Baile Motswenyane has instructed the District Commissioner for Mangaung Metro to put a team together to gather all information and make sure that the case is tabled before the court as soon as possible,” Makhele said.