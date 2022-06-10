Magashule claims corruption case delays is plan to stop him from contesting in the ANC elections

Suspended ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule has been accused of corruption relating to a R255 million contract for the assessment and removal of asbestos from Free State houses .

On Friday, Magashule blamed the National Prosecuting Authority for the delays in going to trial.

He claimed the delays were deliberate to stop him from contesting the upcoming national ANC election conference.

Corruption accused and suspended ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule has made unsubstantiated claims that the case against him has been purposefully delayed so he will not be able to contest the national ANC elective conference in December.

Magashule, former Mangaung mayor Olly Mlamleli, former human settlements head of department Nthimotse Mokhesi, controversial businessman Edwin Sodi and other co-accused appeared in the Free State High Court in Bloemfontein on Friday.

They have been charged with fraud, corruption, theft and money laundering, among other charges related to a R255 million contract for the assessment and removal of asbestos from roofs and/or housing.

While the State and defence counsels were discussing a postponement, in an unconventional move, Magashule asked to address the court.



He said the National Prosecuting Authority had said they had a case against him and wanted a speedy trial.



Magashule accused the NPA of delaying the matter, but said the prosecuting body would blame him and his co-accused for the delays.

He went on to claim the delays were deliberate and political.

“I am a politician, we are going to a conference in December, I will argue I am not guilty of anything, I have not stolen a cent, it is a deliberate move to prevent me from standing as a leader of the ANC because in December we have conference,” Magashule spewed.

He then doubled down, saying a plan had been hatched in this regard. He said:

I want South Africans to know we are ready, it’s the NPA denying us that space. It’s conscious, it’s deliberate to ensure we don’t stand for ANC elections.

He concluded by saying the NPA were playing politics.

State prosecutor Advocate Johannes de Nysschen dismissed these notions, saying: “He can be assured that neither me nor my office, nor the national office of the prosecuting authority do politics."

"This is not a political matter,” said de Nysschen.

He had earlier informed the court that a postponement was needed because Magashule and his co-accused had appealed a judgment which dismissed their bid to have the charges against them squashed.

Corruption case

In 2014, two companies were allegedly appointed as service providers to the Free State Department of Human Settlements. One was Gauteng-based Blackhead Consulting.

The companies then allegedly subcontracted two other companies, one of which did the work for R21 million.



The rest of the money was allegedly pocketed by the accused.

According to Zondo Commission testimony, even though millions were spent on the project, the asbestos was not removed.

And, according to the indictment, Magashule's alleged take of the R255 million tender came in the form of school tuition for a daughter, electronic tablets and R250 000 for the travel expenses of a delegation to Cuba.

The case has been postponed to 23 September.

