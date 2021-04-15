Magashule concludes Nkandla meeting, insists that not only those charged should step aside

Ace Magashule concluded his meeting with former president Jacob Zuma on Thursday afternoon.

Magashule says he got invaluable insight from Zuma and is now confident going forward.

The party's secretary-general will meet former president Kgalema Motlanthe next.

ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule concluded his consultations with former president Jacob Zuma at the Nkandla homestead in high spirits.

Magashule said he received guidance from Zuma.

"I do have some guidance. Not counselling, guidance. and I will brief you once I've consulted everybody. Generally we were discussing the party. Because remember the step-aside so-called, it's not about Ace Magashule," said Magashule.

He is consulting former ANC leaders amid an ultimatum for him to step aside by month end given the criminal charges he faces.

The secretary-general was flanked by a member of the party's National Executive Committee, Tony Yengeni.

When he arrived at Nkandla, men in uMkhonto we Sizwe Military Veterans Association (MKMVA) regalia formed a a guard welcoming Magashule.

Magashule would not say after the meeting whether he would step down when the deadline for him to do so arrives.

My second consultation has just concluded with @PresJGZuma ??? pic.twitter.com/yCLSOWpvnB — Ace Magashule (OFFICIAL) (@Magashule_Ace) April 15, 2021

News24 understands that the meeting ended in high jubilation with loud cheers as Magashule and his entourage sung a "happy birthday" song for Zuma who celebrated his birthday this week.

Magashule said it was a "wonderful" visit to Nkandla and that he's on track with his consultation processes.

Magashule was still adamant that - the 30 day step-aside resolution was not only about those criminally charged, saying his word was backed up by the 2017 ANC Nasrec conference resolution.

"I hear people want to say only those who're charged and we refer them to the resolution of Nasrec. There are nine points under that resolution. Those charged, those alleged, those who've been reported," said Magashule.

He said walking away from the ANC to form another political party wasn't an option.

"I will remain and I will die in the African National Congress. Whatever circumstances, whatever happens, I will die in the African National Congress. That's how disciplined I am, and that's how I understand the ANC of which I've been part of the revolution. I did not join it yesterday," he said.

Magashule was expected to meet former president Kgalema Motlanthe next.

Meanwhile, the party’s deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte weighed in on the step-aside saga, calling for Magashule to step aside.

"The NEC has decided that you have 30 days in which to decide whether you are going to step aside or not, after which the ANC's consultations will kick in," Duarte said.

She also slammed Magashule's faction for leaking recordings of high-level ANC meetings.