1h ago

add bookmark

Magashule leads ANC delegation on 'fact-finding mission' to Zimbabwe

Lizeka Tandwa
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Ace Magashule.
Ace Magashule.
News24
  • An ANC delegation is on a fact-finding mission to Zimbabwe.
  • ANC NEC member Dakota Legoete said secretary-general Ace Magashule will lead the delegation.
  • He said the ANC was also open to meeting with opposition party leaders.

The ANC has sent a delegation of high-ranking leaders to crisis-ridden Zimbabwe for talks, amid tensions in the neighbouring state. 

National executive committee (NEC) member Dakota Legoete told News24 the delegation, led by secretary-general Ace Magashule, is expected to leave on Tuesday evening to meet with leaders of Zimbabwe's governing party, Zanu-PF.

The delegation includes Lindiwe Zulu, Tony Yengeni, Nosiwe Mapisa-Nqakula and Nomvula Mokonyane.  

"The ANC delegates will engage in a party-to-party relationship to find a common understanding and solution to challenges faced by both South Africa and Zimbabwe, and discuss how it impacts the economic, political and social stability of both countries," he said.  

READ | It was a waste of jet fuel - Zimbabwean journalist on Ramaphosa special envoy 

Legoete said at least five million Zimbabweans were living in South Africa. He added that, if the matter was not seriously attended to diplomatically, it had the potential to be catastrophic. 

Mission

The visit comes after President Cyril Ramaphosa sent former National Assembly speaker, Baleka Mbete, and former safety and security minister, Sydney Mufamadi, to the neighbouring country to engage with the governing party. The mission was, however, considered a failure.

Opposition MDC leaders and NGOs frowned at the South African visit, alleging that they had not received the ear of Ramaphosa's envoys. 

READ | Regime lashes out whenever theres a threat to their hold on power-Zimbabwean journalist

Tensions in Zimbabwe between the government and citizens heightened after journalists and opposition party leaders were reportedly jailed.

Most notable was journalist Hopewell Chin'ono, who was arrested after he investigated Zimbabwe's response to the Covid-19 pandemic. 

Legoete said a series of meetings were planned and the ANC was open to engaging with opposition parties on the crisis facing Zimbabwe. 

"There is a series of meetings and we are open to engage with other parties, but it's not for us to conclude on the agenda. This is a fact-finding mission to get to know what is happening, and to find an amicable solution.

"We are a political party and a liberation movement, the burden of responsibility is to ensure we don't compromise the integrity of the South African government's intervention.

"We don't replace government interventions. We are talking to Zanu-PF with respect and decorum," he said. 

Related Links
Zimbabwean journalist Hopewell Chin'ono, accused of inciting violence, granted bail
Zimbabwe protest organiser freed on bail, banned from posting on Twitter
Zimbabwe says foreign white farmers can apply to get back seized land
Read more on:
anczimbabwe
Lottery
1 person bags R401k in the Daily Lotto prize
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Gyms are now open again. Have you gone back yet?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, and it was great
20% - 1697 votes
Yes, but I wasn't impressed and won't be back soon
5% - 379 votes
No, I'm not comfortable with going back yet
54% - 4448 votes
Not yet, but I plan to
21% - 1770 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | THE STORY: Ramaphosa gets rid of bad apples who are enjoying free ride on ANC cart

05 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: Ramaphosa gets rid of bad apples who are enjoying free ride on ANC cart
PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Gary Porritt and Sue Bennett back in court next week

01 Sep

PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Gary Porritt and Sue Bennett back in court next week
PODCAST | THE STORY: To drink or not to drink? SA caught in a dizzy spell over alcohol ban rumours

29 Aug

PODCAST | THE STORY: To drink or not to drink? SA caught in a dizzy spell over alcohol ban rumours
PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Fugitive Bobroff attorneys remain untouched

25 Aug

PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Fugitive Bobroff attorneys remain untouched
PODCAST | THE STORY: Reflecting on the Kalahari tragedy that claimed the lives of 10 people

22 Aug

PODCAST | THE STORY: Reflecting on the Kalahari tragedy that claimed the lives of 10 people
PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: What happened to the Barry Tannenbaum Ponzi probe?

18 Aug

PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: What happened to the Barry Tannenbaum Ponzi probe?
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.93
(-1.40)
ZAR/GBP
21.98
(+0.02)
ZAR/EUR
19.94
(-0.98)
ZAR/AUD
12.21
(-0.41)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(-1.61)
Gold
1930.52
(+0.02)
Silver
26.63
(-0.77)
Platinum
902.00
(-0.78)
Brent Crude
42.05
(-1.52)
Palladium
2274.61
(-0.27)
All Share
54438.82
(+0.07)
Top 40
50182.96
(-0.00)
Financial 15
9770.85
(+2.77)
Industrial 25
72541.37
(+0.19)
Resource 10
54939.74
(-1.05)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Ally the poached pangolin gives birth in the wild after SA team's...

07 Sep

FEEL GOOD | Ally the poached pangolin gives birth in the wild after SA team's rescue efforts
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Horse riding community bands together to help beloved coach after...

02 Sep

FEEL GOOD | Horse riding community bands together to help beloved coach after accident wrecks car
PICS | Excitement as Roodekrans black eagle chick takes to the skies

01 Sep

PICS | Excitement as Roodekrans black eagle chick takes to the skies
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20251.3) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo