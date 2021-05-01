12m ago

Magashule meets Mbeki, Motlanthe in 11th hour consultations for him to 'step aside'

Qaanitah Hunter
ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule meets with former president Thabo Mbeki. (Supplied)
  • ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule has met with former presidents Thabo Mbeki and Kgalema Motlanthe. 
  • The meetings were part of consultations over him to stepping aside. 
  • It appears the ANC had thrown Magashule a lifeline. 

Embattled ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule met with former presidents Thabo Mbeki and Kgalema Motlanthe on Friday as part of his consultations for him to step aside.

The meetings were part of a series of consultations Magashule undertook following an ANC national executive committee decision giving him 30 days to step aside from his position, given the criminal charges he faces.

The 30-day ultimatum has passed, and it appears the ANC had thrown Magashule a lifeline.

News24 earlier reported that at least two national executive committee members, ANC policy head Jeff Radebe and Water and Sanitation Minister Lindiwe Sisulu, had said the issue would be discussed at the next NEC meeting. 

Insiders said Mbeki remained resolute that Magashule should do what’s best for the party.

This was after he was said to have lambasted the secretary-general at the last NEC meeting.

Magashule also consulted with Motlanthe in Johannesburg on Friday.

Kgalema Motlanthe
He is expected to discuss the outcomes of his consultation with the ANC top six over the coming days, before the ANC’s national working committee meets on Monday to process the "stepping aside" of all criminally charged party leaders.

Magashule has long been defiant, with his colleagues in the ANC leadership accusing him of wanting to bring the party down with him.

He is currently facing corruption charges in a Free State matter and is out on R200 000 bail.

ANC chairperson Gwede Mantashe earlier accused Magashule of only consulting with people who agreed with him.

He had gone to Nkandla to consult former president Jacob Zuma, who is said to support Magashule.

