Magashule, Sodi say testimony from Zondo Commission cannot be used in their R255m corruption case

Suspended ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule is set to challenge the admissibility of testimony before the State Capture Inquiry in his R255m Free State asbestos corruption case.

Magashule and controversial businessman Edwin Sodi believe the testimony cannot be used in the criminal trial.

The court on Wednesday also heard that the State's star witness in the matter had now become a suspect after refusing to cooperate.

Magashule, Sodi, former Mangaung mayor Olly Mlamleli, former human settlements head of department Nthimotse Mokhesi and others appeared in the Free State High Court in Bloemfontein on Wednesday.

Gallo Images Alet Pretorius, Gallo Images

With the matter being set down for pre-trial, the court heard that Magashule, Sodi, his company Blackhead Consulting, Mokhesi and Thabane Zulu would be bringing an application arguing that the testimony heard at the commission could not be used against them in the criminal trial.

Advocate Laurance Hodes, for Magashule and Sodi, previously told the court that Sodi was compelled to testify before the commission about the asbestos tender and that it was made clear that the testimony could not be used against him in a criminal trial.

The arguments will relate to the admissibility of the testimony as Sodi was compelled to testify, which eviscerated his right to silence.

The defence team for Magashule and Sodi contend that the evidence on which their clients would be prosecuted emanated almost entirely from the testimony before the commission.

Prosecutor Johan de Nysschen previously said the case was not based on evidence led at the commission, but that the testimony was nice to have.

He said the information was in the open domain and that they might use it during the trial.

De Nysschen reiterated that the State's case had been built on evidentiary material and witnesses and not on what was disclosed at the commission.

On Thursday, De Nysschen said the issue of admissibility should be dealt with in a trial within a trial.

However, the court decided to go ahead with the formal application by the accused.

Hodes said the accused bringing the application would file their notice of motion and founding affidavits by 19 November. The State would file its answering papers by 7 December.

The application was set down for argument on 21 and 22 February.

Another accused, Albertus Venter asked the prosecution if they had authorisation to charge him under the Prevention of Organised Crime Act. He also asked if he was given an opportunity to offer an explanation.

His legal representative argued that if this was not done in terms of the law, Venter could not be prosecuted.

The State had undertaken to furnish Venter with the requested documentation.

Star witness turns into a suspect

A major development in the case, was the State’s concession that Magashule's former personal assistant, Moroadi Cholota, was no longer a witness for the State.

De Nysschen told the court that detectives went to the US to get a statement from Cholota.

However, once there, they found out that she no longer wanted to cooperate with the State as a witness.

De Nysschen said:

She promised her cooperation. When push came to shove, she did not want to cooperate very clearly and bluntly, so that changed the whole situation.

He also dropped another bombshell when he told the court that Cholota had now become a suspect in the matter.

He said a warrant of arrest had been signed and that they were in the process of getting her to South Africa and that she would be added to the matter as an accused.

He said: "She left us with no choice."

The court said it would give the State time to have Cholota extradited, but added that she may be a cooperative accused and return to South Africa to stand trial voluntarily.

Previously, there were issues around Cholota as Hodes wanted to know whether she was a State witness.

This was because they wanted to interview her and secure her as a defence witness.

De Nysschen previously told the court she was a State witness. He said the State was the dominus litis (master of the case) and therefore had first entry to a witness.

Asbestos tender

It is alleged that in 2014, two companies were appointed as service providers to the Department of Human Settlements in the Free State. One was Gauteng-based Blackhead Consulting.

The companies then allegedly subcontracted two other companies, one of which did the work for R21 million.

The rest of the money was allegedly pocketed by the accused. Even though millions was spent on the project, the asbestos was not removed, according to testimony at the State Capture Commission.

According to the indictment, Magashule's alleged take of the R255 million tender came in the form of school tuition for a daughter, electronic tablets and R250 000 for the travel expenses of a delegation to Cuba.

